Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashadha Gupt Navratri (July 15-23) worships ten Mahavidyas.

Kalash Sthapana, fasting, specific rituals bring prosperity and blessings.

Goddess Durga arrives by boat, promising rain and prosperity.

Navratri holds special significance in Sanatan Dharma. During Navratri, nine forms of the Mother Goddess are worshipped. Navratri is celebrated four times a year: Chaitra Navratri, Sharad Navratri, and two Gupt Navratris. Gupt Navratri is considered very important for those engaged in the practice of tantra and mantra.

According to astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas , a prophet and horoscope analyst , this year's Ashadha Gupt Navratri will begin on July 15 and end on July 22. However, due to the decrease in Chaturthi Tithi and the increase in Navami Tithi, the completion of Gupt Navratri and the breaking of the fast will take place on July 23. The scriptures prescribe special rituals for worshipping the 10 Mahavidyas during these Navratris. Tantra Vidya holds special significance during this period. Whenever Navratri begins on Wednesday, the Goddess Durga arrives riding a boat. According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, this vehicle symbolises good rainfall, prosperity, and progress in agriculture. Devotees of Mata Rani worship various forms of Goddess Durga during Gupt Navratri. On this day, devotees observe a fast or a fruit diet to worship Goddess Durga. On Pratipada Tithi, Kalash will be installed in homes and temples.

There Are Four Navratris In A Year: Sadhana Of 10 Mahavidyas

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas explained that the sacred festival of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga, the Adishakti. According to astrology, there are four Navratris in a year. Two of these are Chaitra and Sharadiya, and two are Gupt Navratris. The Navratri that falls in the month of Ashadha is called Ashadha Gupt Navratri.

During Gupt Navratri, the 10 Mahavidyas (great goddesses) are worshipped:

Maa Kali, Tara Devi, Tripura Sundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Chhinnamasta, Tripura Bhairavi, Maa Dhumavati, Maa Baglamukhi, Matangi, and Kamala Devi . Sadhana performed during this time removes all the defects in the horoscope and bestows the four Purusharthas (goddess of the life, religion, wealth, desire, and salvation). Its most important time, from midnight to sunrise, is said to be most effective. During this period, from Pratipada to Navami, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. During Gupt Navratri, devotees perform special sadhana for the Mahavidyas.

Devi Bhagavata Purana, Maa Durga's Vehicle Is Decided According To The Day

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas explained that while the lion is considered the vehicle of Goddess Durga, each year during Navratri, the Goddess arrives on earth riding different vehicles, depending on the specific date. She arrives and departs on a vehicle. The Devi Bhagavata Purana mentions:

"Shashi Surya Gajrudha Shanibhoumai Turangme. Gurushukrech Dolayam Budhe Naukaprakirtita."

In this verse, the arrival of the Goddess is described in different vehicles according to the seven days of the week:

Monday Or Sunday: Goddess will come on an elephant.

Saturday And Tuesday: Goddess comes riding on a horse.

Thursday Or Friday: Goddess comes on a palanquin or doli.

Wednesday: Goddess comes riding on a boat.

The arrival of Navratri along with specific constellations and yogas has a significant impact on human life. Similarly, the vehicle on which the Goddess is approaching Earth on the day of Kalash Sthapana also has a significant impact on human life.

Arrival On A Boat: Mother Durga Will Remove The Sufferings Of Her Devotees

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas explained that the vehicle of Goddess Durga holds special significance during Navratri. Beginning on Wednesday, the Goddess arrives riding a boat. According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, this vehicle symbolises good rainfall, prosperity, and progress in agriculture. It is considered especially auspicious for the agriculturally dominant Mahakoshal region. It is believed that the Mother Goddess's arrival on a boat alleviates the suffering of her devotees and brings them prosperity. Mother Jagadamba's arrival on a boat is considered auspicious. Whenever she arrives aboard a boat, she fulfills all the wishes of her devotees and removes all their suffering.

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Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026: Important Dates

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas said that according to the Vedic calendar, this year Ashadha Gupt Navratri is starting from Wednesday, July 15.

Pratipada Tithi Starts: July 14 at 3:14 pm

Pratipada Tithi Ends: July 15 at 11:52 am

Beginning As Per Udaya Tithi: July 15, 2026 (Wednesday)

Gupt Navratri Concludes (Navami Tithi): July 23, 2026

Nine Days Tithi Calendar:

July 15, 2026, Wednesday: First Navratri - Ghatasthapana, worship of Goddess Shailputri

July 16, 2026, Thursday: Second Navratri - Mother Brahmacharini Puja

July 17, 2026, Friday: Third and Fourth Navratri - Worship of Goddess Chandraghanta and Goddess Kushmanda

July 18, 2026, Saturday Fifth Navratri - Mother Skandamata Puja

July 19, 2026, Sunday: Sixth Navratri - Goddess Katyayani Puja

July 20, 2026, Monday: Seventh Navratri - Maa Kaalratri Puja

21 July 2026, Tuesday: Eighth Navratri - Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja.

July 22, 2026, Wednesday: Ninth Navratri - Goddess Siddhidatri Puja, Maha Navami

July 23, 2026, Thursday: Breaking of Navratri fast

Auspicious Time For Ghatasthapana (installation of Kalash)

Horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas explained that the Navratri ritual begins with the invocation of the Goddess Durga on the Pratipada Tithi. The installation of the Kalash will take place on July 15th, the auspicious time for which will be during the Pushya Nakshatra.

Auspicious Time For Ghatasthapana: 06:01 am to 10:17 am (July 15)

Best Time (Pushya Nakshatra): 8:02 am

Brahma Muhurta: 4:11 am to 4:52 am

Gupt Navratri will begin on Wednesday, July 15th, during the conjunction of Pushya Nakshatra, Harshana Yoga, and Siddha Yoga. Performing puja during this period is considered extremely auspicious.

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Surefire Remedies For Gupt Navratri

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas said that the following measures should be taken during Gupt Navratri:

Recite Durga Chalisa and Durga Saptashati in the morning and evening.

Offer cloves and sugar candy to Mother Goddess during both the pujas.

Offer only red flowers to Maa Durga.

Chant the special mantra of Maa Durga 'Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Vichche' 108 times in the morning and evening.

Special rule: Do not tell any outsider about your worship and meditation during Gupt Navratri.

Fasting Rules Of Gupt Navratri

Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas said that these rules should be strictly followed during the fast:

Food And Drink: Meat, alcohol, garlic and onion should not be consumed at all during Gupt Navratri.

Respect For Women: Goddess Durga is a woman herself, so women should always be respected. Those who respect women are showered with Goddess Durga's blessings.

Domestic Peace: During Navratri, there should be no conflict, hatred, or disrespect in the home; doing so does not bring prosperity to the home.

Cleanliness And Clothing: For nine days, one should bathe at sunrise and wear clean clothes. During Navratri, one should avoid wearing black clothing, nor should one use leather belts or shoes.

Other Rules: It is believed that hair, beards, and nails should not be cut during Navratri. Devotees should sleep on the floor instead of a bed. Furthermore, guests or beggars who come to the house should not be insulted.

Complete Puja Samagri List

According to horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas, collect the following materials for the puja:

Idol or picture of Maa Durga, vermilion, saffron, camphor, barley, incense, clothes, mirror, comb, bracelet-bangle, scented oil, mango leaf garland, red flower, durva, henna, bindi, whole betel nut, turmeric lump and ground turmeric, plank, seat, stool, roli, mauli, garland, bel leaf, lotus seed, barley, lamp, lamp stick, naivedya, honey, sugar, panchameva, nutmeg, mace, coconut, sand, clay, betel leaf, clove, cardamom, clay or brass urn, havan material, plate for worship, white clothes, milk, curd, seasonal fruits, white and yellow mustard, Ganga water etc.

Simple Worship Method:

Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas has explained the method of Kalash installation and worship as follows:

Wake up early in the morning, retire from all work and collect all the worship materials for Navratri.

Decorate the idol of Maa Durga with red colored cloth.

Sow barley seeds in an earthen pot and sprinkle light water daily till Navami.

Install the Kalash (earthen pot) during an auspicious time and perform the rituals. First, fill the Kalash with Ganga water, place mango leaves on its mouth, and place a coconut on it. Wrap the Kalash in a red cloth, tie it with a sacred thread (sacred thread) and place it near the earthen pot containing barley.

Worship the Goddess with flowers, camphor, incense sticks, and a lamp. Chant Maa Durga's mantras for nine days and pray for happiness and prosperity.

After Durga Puja on Ashtami or Navami, worship nine girls and offer them dishes like Puri, Chana, Halwa etc.

On the last day of Durga Puja, immerse the pot. Sing the aarti of the Goddess, offer flowers and rice to her, and lift the urn from the altar.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]