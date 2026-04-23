Ganga Saptami 2026 Today: Follow These Sacred Rituals To Bring Positivity And Prosperity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Saptami observed on April 23, auspicious Guru Pushya Yoga enhances spiritual power.

Holy dip or remembering Ganga on this day brings prosperity and removes sins.

Mythologically, Ganga reappeared after Sage Jahnu released her from his ear.

Charity, fasting, and rituals with Gangajal offer spiritual merit and purify homes.

Ganga Saptami will be observed on April 23 this year during the auspicious Guru Pushya Yoga, making the occasion even more spiritually powerful. Celebrated on the Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, this day is considered highly beneficial for attaining prosperity, positivity, and relief from negative planetary influences.

According to religious beliefs, merely remembering, viewing, or taking a holy dip in the Ganga on this day can bring riddhi-siddhi (prosperity and spiritual powers), enhance reputation and respect, and eliminate past sins. Acts of charity, penance, and religious practices performed on this day are believed to yield spiritual merit that lasts across lifetimes.

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Ganga Saptami 2026 Date And Tithi Timings

The Saptami Tithi begins at 10:48 PM on April 22 and ends at 8:49 PM on April 23. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing), Ganga Saptami will be celebrated today, on April 23.

Rare Guru Pushya Yoga Adds Significance

This year, the festival coincides with Guru Pushya Yoga, considered one of the most auspicious astrological combinations. The alignment of Pushya Nakshatra with Thursday enhances the spiritual importance of the day. It is believed that rituals like chanting, meditation, and donations performed during such a yoga yield multiplied benefits. Devotees also worship Goddess Ganga and Lord Shiv, often using Gangajal for abhishek of Shivling.

Mythological Significance

According to the Hindu mythology, Sage Jahnu once became disturbed by the forceful flow of the Ganga during his penance. In anger, he drank the river entirely. Later, upon the request of the gods, he released Ganga from his ear, marking her reappearance on Earth. This is why she is also called 'Jahnavi.'

References In Sacred Texts

As mentioned in the Padma Purana, worshipping Ganga on this day leads to liberation (moksha). The Shrimad Bhagavatam also highlights the immense spiritual power of Ganga water, stating that even a few drops or a holy bath can grant immeasurable merit and cleanse sins.

Importance Of Ganga Snan And Rituals

Bathing in the Ganga on this day is believed to wash away ten types of sins, physical, verbal, and mental. These include harmful actions, false speech, negative thoughts, and ill intentions. Devotees are encouraged to perform fasting, charity, and spiritual practices such as chanting and meditation.

For those unable to visit the river, adding Gangajal to bath water at home is considered equally beneficial. Donating essentials like food, clothes, and even water-filled pots is believed to bring lasting virtue.

Purifying The Home With Gangajal

Bringing Gangajal home and sprinkling it around is considered auspicious. It is believed to remove negative energies, purify the environment, and bring peace, prosperity, and harmony within the household.

Scientific And Spiritual Importance Of The Ganga

The Ganga is regarded as one of the holiest rivers in Hinduism and is known by various names such as Bhagirathi and Vishnupadi. It is believed that the river originated from the feet of Lord Vishnu. Many also consider Ganga water to have natural purifying properties, capable of promoting physical and spiritual well-being.

Ganga Saptami Puja Vidhi

Devotees should ideally take a holy bath in the Ganga or at home with Gangajal, followed by lighting a lamp in the temple area. Abhishek of deities with Gangajal, offering flowers, and performing Ganga Aarti are key rituals. Offering bhog and praying with devotion are also recommended.

Essential Rituals To Perform

After bathing and meditation, devotees should worship Goddess Ganga by lighting a ghee lamp before a bowl of Gangajal. Charity to the needy or Brahmins, such as food, clothes, or money, is considered highly prosperous. Worship of Lord Shiv through jalabhishek is also important, as Ganga is believed to flow from his matted locks.

Religious Perspective

Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Aneesh Vyas explains that Ganga is considered a liberating force in religious texts. Even chanting her name is believed to absolve sins and bring mental peace. A verse from the Skanda Purana suggests that remembering Ganga, even from afar, can free a person from sins and lead them toward higher spiritual realms.

Ganga Saptami stands as a powerful reminder of faith, purification, and spiritual upliftment. The festival emphasizes that sincere devotion, even through remembrance, can bring meaningful transformation and positivity into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]