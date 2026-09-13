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English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Why Are Two Betel Nuts Worshipped With Lord Ganesha? Know The Belief

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Why Are Two Betel Nuts Worshipped With Lord Ganesha? Know The Belief

Why are two betel nuts kept during Ganpati Sthapana? In Hindu worship, they symbolise Riddhi and Siddhi, associated with prosperity and success.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Betel nuts are crucial in Hindu worship, symbolizing deities.
  • Two betel nuts represent Ganesha's powers: Riddhi and Siddhi.
  • They are worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, and overall success.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: On Ganesh Chaturthi, betel nuts are a must-have item when installing Ganpati at home. The betel nut holds a special place in Hindu worship practices. In many rituals, the betel nut is considered a symbol of the deity and is invoked. Betel nuts also hold great significance during worship on Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganesha will be installed on September 14, 2026. Do you know why two betel nuts are included during Ganesha installation?

Betel Nut's Connection With Ganesha And Riddhi-Siddhi

Betel nut is used when an idol of a deity is not available or when a symbolic installation is required for a special ritual. For this reason, the betel nut is also used as a symbol of Lord Ganesha in many religious practices. When Ganesha is worshipped, the betel nut is worshipped as Riddhi and Siddhi, two of Bappa's powers.

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Why Is Betel Nut Offered In Worship?

  • The betel nut is considered a symbol of perfection and stability. It is hard and unbroken, so it is associated with the strength of resolve in worship.
  • Betel nut is also used in the Kalash installation. Here, it is part of the symbolic worship of the deity installed in the Kalash.

Why Should Two Betel Nuts Be Kept During Ganesh Installation?

  • If there is no separate idol of Riddhi-Siddhi at the time of Ganesha installation, then according to the tradition of worship, they can be worshipped by placing two whole betel nuts on a betel leaf or on a seat of Akshat.
  • The popular meaning of keeping two betel nuts with Lord Ganesha is that one betel nut symbolizes Riddhi and the other symbolizes Siddhi.
  • In this way, a resolution is taken with Ganpati for wisdom, prosperity, and success.
  • Tie a sacred thread on the betel nut, apply roli-akshat, and offer flowers.
  • After this, while meditating on Riddhi-Siddhi with Lord Ganesha, pray for happiness, prosperity, wisdom, and success in work.

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How To Worship Betel Nut During Ganesha Installation

  • For the puja, take two whole, clean, and unbroken betel nuts.
  • Wash the betel nut with clean water and place it on the puja platform. It can also be purified with Ganga water.
  • Place a betel leaf or a few unbroken rice grains on top of it. If placing two betel nuts as a symbol of Riddhi and Siddhi, keep them separate.
  • Tie a red thread on the betel nut. Then apply roli or kumkum and rice grains.
  • Offer flowers on the betel nut and light incense sticks. Then, meditate on the deity.
  • Chant the mantra of Lord Ganesha and also meditate on Riddhi-Siddhi. Om Gananaan Twa Ganpati Havamhe…”
  • After this, worship Lord Ganesha.

FAQs

1. Why do we keep 2 betel nuts in Ganesha installation?

There is a tradition of worshipping them, considering them as a symbol of Riddhi and Siddhi.

2. What to do if there is no idol of Riddhi-Siddhi?

You can worship by placing two betel nuts and meditating on Riddhi-Siddhi.

3. How to worship betel nut?

Offer a sacred thread, roli, rice grains, and flowers on the betel nut, and light incense sticks and lamps.

4. What is the significance of betel nut in Ganesh Puja?

Betel nut is associated with auspiciousness, stability, and symbolic representation of the deity.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are betel nuts included in Ganesh Chaturthi worship?

Betel nuts are a must-have item when installing Ganpati at home and hold a special place in Hindu worship. They are considered a symbol of the deity and are invoked in many rituals.

What do the two betel nuts signify during Ganesha installation?

The two betel nuts symbolize Riddhi and Siddhi, Lord Ganesha's powers. They are worshipped to represent wisdom, prosperity, and success, especially if no separate idols are available.

What is the general significance of betel nut in Hindu worship?

Betel nut symbolizes perfection and stability due to its hard and unbroken nature. It is associated with the strength of resolve in worship and can symbolically represent a deity.

How should betel nuts be worshipped during Ganesha installation?

Wash them and place them on a betel leaf or rice. Tie a red thread, apply roli-akshat, offer flowers, and light incense sticks. Then, meditate on Riddhi-Siddhi with Lord Ganesha.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Ganpati Sthapana Two Betel Nuts In Ganesh Puja Riddhi Siddhi Significance Betel Nut In Hindu Worship Ganesh Puja Samagri Supari In Ganesh Puja
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