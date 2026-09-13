Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Why Are Two Betel Nuts Worshipped With Lord Ganesha? Know The Belief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Betel nuts are crucial in Hindu worship, symbolizing deities.

Two betel nuts represent Ganesha's powers: Riddhi and Siddhi.

They are worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, and overall success.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: On Ganesh Chaturthi, betel nuts are a must-have item when installing Ganpati at home. The betel nut holds a special place in Hindu worship practices. In many rituals, the betel nut is considered a symbol of the deity and is invoked. Betel nuts also hold great significance during worship on Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganesha will be installed on September 14, 2026. Do you know why two betel nuts are included during Ganesha installation?

Betel Nut's Connection With Ganesha And Riddhi-Siddhi

Betel nut is used when an idol of a deity is not available or when a symbolic installation is required for a special ritual. For this reason, the betel nut is also used as a symbol of Lord Ganesha in many religious practices. When Ganesha is worshipped, the betel nut is worshipped as Riddhi and Siddhi, two of Bappa's powers.

ALSO READ | ALSO READ | Pitru Paksha 2026: Why Is Kusha Grass Essential For Shraddha And Tarpan? Know Its Significance

Why Is Betel Nut Offered In Worship?

The betel nut is considered a symbol of perfection and stability. It is hard and unbroken, so it is associated with the strength of resolve in worship.

Betel nut is also used in the Kalash installation. Here, it is part of the symbolic worship of the deity installed in the Kalash.

Why Should Two Betel Nuts Be Kept During Ganesh Installation?

If there is no separate idol of Riddhi-Siddhi at the time of Ganesha installation, then according to the tradition of worship, they can be worshipped by placing two whole betel nuts on a betel leaf or on a seat of Akshat.

The popular meaning of keeping two betel nuts with Lord Ganesha is that one betel nut symbolizes Riddhi and the other symbolizes Siddhi.

In this way, a resolution is taken with Ganpati for wisdom, prosperity, and success.

Tie a sacred thread on the betel nut, apply roli-akshat, and offer flowers.

After this, while meditating on Riddhi-Siddhi with Lord Ganesha, pray for happiness, prosperity, wisdom, and success in work.

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Can Ganpati Sthapana Be Done Via Video Call? Know The Rules

How To Worship Betel Nut During Ganesha Installation

For the puja, take two whole, clean, and unbroken betel nuts.

Wash the betel nut with clean water and place it on the puja platform. It can also be purified with Ganga water.

Place a betel leaf or a few unbroken rice grains on top of it. If placing two betel nuts as a symbol of Riddhi and Siddhi, keep them separate.

Tie a red thread on the betel nut. Then apply roli or kumkum and rice grains.

Offer flowers on the betel nut and light incense sticks. Then, meditate on the deity.

Chant the mantra of Lord Ganesha and also meditate on Riddhi-Siddhi. Om Gananaan Twa Ganpati Havamhe…”

After this, worship Lord Ganesha.

FAQs

1. Why do we keep 2 betel nuts in Ganesha installation?

There is a tradition of worshipping them, considering them as a symbol of Riddhi and Siddhi.

2. What to do if there is no idol of Riddhi-Siddhi?

You can worship by placing two betel nuts and meditating on Riddhi-Siddhi.

3. How to worship betel nut?

Offer a sacred thread, roli, rice grains, and flowers on the betel nut, and light incense sticks and lamps.

4. What is the significance of betel nut in Ganesh Puja?

Betel nut is associated with auspiciousness, stability, and symbolic representation of the deity.