When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? Know The Date And Start Of The 10-Day Utsav

For the devotees of Ganesha, 10 days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi are very special. Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is eagerly awaited by the people. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Date

The Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha will begin at 7.06 am on 14 September 2026 and will end on 15 September 2026 at 7.44 am.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Installation Muhurat

Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat - 11:02 AM - 01:31 PM

Duration: 02 hours 28 minutes

Forbidden Moon Sighting Timings - 09:01 AM - 08:09 PM

Duration: 11 hours 08 minutes

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Ganesh Sthapana Vidhi

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, wear clean yellow or red clothes after bathing etc. Take a vow of fasting.

Place the puja post in the north-east direction, spread a red or white cloth.

Install the idol of Lord Ganesha. Install the Kalash on the right side of Ganapati. Place a coconut on top and tie a molly on it.

Make Durva in pairs and offer it. Perform Aarti after listening to the Katha.

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Importance of Worshipping Lord Ganesha

Along with Shiva, Vishnuji, Durgaji, Suryadev, the name of Ganesha is included in the five major gods (panch-dev) of Hinduism.

In Indian culture, Ganesha is considered to be the giver of knowledge and wisdom, the destroyer of obstacles, the benefactor, the protector, the giver of success, prosperity, power and respect. Every task becomes possible by worshiping them.

At the beginning of the worship of any deity, in any good deed and ritual, even in the best and simplest of tasks, Lord Ganapati is remembered and worshiped properly. Without their worship, no auspicious work is started

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