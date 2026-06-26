Lord Ganesha is revered as the destroyer of obstacles and the giver of success, knowledge, and wisdom. He is one of the five major gods in Hinduism, and his worship is essential before starting any auspicious work or ritual.
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When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? Know The Date And Start Of The 10-Day Utsav
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lord Ganesha's devotees eagerly await his arrival. In 2026, the festival falls on 14 September. Worshipping Ganpati is believed to remove obstacles and bring prosperity.
- Perform specific installation rituals; Ganesha symbolizes wisdom and prosperity.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Lord Ganesha worshipped before other deities?
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