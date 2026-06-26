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English NewsReligionWhen Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? Know The Date And Start Of The 10-Day Utsav

When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026? Know The Date And Start Of The 10-Day Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lord Ganesha's devotees eagerly await his arrival. In 2026, the festival falls on 14 September. Worshipping Ganpati is believed to remove obstacles and bring prosperity.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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  • Perform specific installation rituals; Ganesha symbolizes wisdom and prosperity.

For the devotees of Ganesha, 10 days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi are very special. Every year Ganesh Chaturthi is eagerly awaited by the people. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lord Ganesha worshipped before other deities?

Lord Ganesha is revered as the destroyer of obstacles and the giver of success, knowledge, and wisdom. He is one of the five major gods in Hinduism, and his worship is essential before starting any auspicious work or ritual.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Puja Ganesh Chaturthi Date Ganesh Chaturthi 2026
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