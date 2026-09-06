India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Ganpati Bappa Arrives On September 14, Know Sthapana Muhurat And Puja Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ganpati Bappa Arrives On September 14, Know Sthapana Muhurat And Puja Timings

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14, marking the beginning of the 10-day Ganpati festival. Know the Chaturthi Tithi, Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th.
  • Midday Ganesh Puja muhurta is 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM.
  • Installation involves clean clothes, idol, offerings, then Aarti.
  • Ganesha is worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, and obstacle removal.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The ten days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi are very special for devotees of Lord Ganesha. People eagerly await Ganesh Chaturthi every year. So, know now that Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date

The Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha will begin on September 14, 2026, at 7.06 am and will end on September 15, 2026, at 7.44 am.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Sthapana Muhurta

Midday Ganesh Puja Muhurta - 11:02 am - 01:31 pm

Duration - 02 hours 28 minutes

Prohibited moon sighting time - 09:01 am - 08:09 pm

Duration - 11 hours 08 minutes

Ganesha Installation Method

  • On Ganesh Chaturthi, after bathing, wear clean yellow or red clothes. Take a vow to fast.
  • Place the puja platform in the north-east direction and spread a red or white cloth.
  •  Install the idol of Lord Ganesha. Place the idol and the Kalash (water pot) for Ganesha. Place a coconut on top and tie a sacred thread around it.
  • Prepare Durva grass in pairs and offer it. Offer Laddus or Modaks as Prasad. Perform Aarti after listening to the story.

ALSO READ | Aja Ekadashi 2026: Can You Eat Dinner On September 6? Know What The Ekadashi Rules Say

Importance Of Worshipping Lord Ganesha

Along with Shiva, Vishnu, Durga, and Surya, Ganesha is one of the five major deities (Panch-Dev) of Hinduism. In Indian culture, Ganesha is considered the giver of knowledge and wisdom, the destroyer of obstacles, the one who brings good fortune, protection, success, prosperity, power, and respect. Worshiping him makes every task possible.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | 95% Rise In Tech Jobs In Smaller Cities: What India’s Horoscope Says About The Next Job Shift

At the beginning of any worship of any deity, any virtuous deed or ritual, even the most mundane task, Lord Ganesha is remembered and duly worshipped. No auspicious work is begun without his worship.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026?

Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 7:06 am on September 14th and concludes at 7:44 am on September 15th.

What is the auspicious time for Ganesh Puja on Ganesh Chaturthi 2026?

The midday Ganesh Puja Muhurta for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is from 11:02 am to 01:31 pm. This auspicious duration lasts for 2 hours and 28 minutes.

What is the significance of worshipping Lord Ganesha?

Lord Ganesha is one of the five major deities in Hinduism, regarded as the giver of knowledge, wisdom, and the destroyer of obstacles. He is worshipped at the start of any auspicious work to ensure success.

What are the initial steps for installing Lord Ganesha's idol?

After bathing, wear clean yellow or red clothes and place the puja platform in the north-east direction with a red or white cloth. Install the idol and Kalash, then offer Durva grass and Prasad.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
Read More
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals Ganesh Puja Muhurat Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi Date 2026 Ganesh Chaturthi September 14 Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat 2026 Ganesh Idol Installation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Aja Ekadashi 2026: Can You Eat Dinner On September 6? Know What The Ekadashi Rules Say
Aja Ekadashi 2026: Can You Eat Dinner On September 6? Know What The Ekadashi Rules Say
Religion
When Should You Remove Krishna’s Jhula After Janmashtami? Know The Rituals
When Should You Remove Krishna’s Jhula After Janmashtami? Know The Rituals
Religion
Astro Analysis | India May See Fresh Youth Protests Between September 18-24, Says Horoscope
Astro Analysis | India May See Fresh Youth Protests Between September 18-24, Says Horoscope
Religion
Janmashtami 2026: Know Nishita Kaal, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rules And Puja Vidhi
Janmashtami 2026: Know Nishita Kaal, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rules And Puja Vidhi
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Sagar Toxic Liquor Case Gets UP Link, Death Toll Rises to 12
BIG NEWS: CM Yogi Visits Flood-Hit Chitrakoot, Assures Relief and Housing Support
POLITICAL WAR: PM Modi’s ‘Naraz Fufa’ Remark Sparks Fresh Clash With Opposition
Breaking: CM Yogi Assures All Possible Help to Flood-Hit People Before Chitrakoot Visit
BIG BREAKING: CM Mohan Yadav Vows Strict Action in Sagar Toxic Liquor Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget