Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th. The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 7:06 am on September 14th and concludes at 7:44 am on September 15th.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ganpati Bappa Arrives On September 14, Know Sthapana Muhurat And Puja Timings
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14, marking the beginning of the 10-day Ganpati festival. Know the Chaturthi Tithi, Ganesh Sthapana Muhurat.
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th.
- Midday Ganesh Puja muhurta is 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM.
- Installation involves clean clothes, idol, offerings, then Aarti.
- Ganesha is worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, and obstacle removal.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The ten days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi are very special for devotees of Lord Ganesha. People eagerly await Ganesh Chaturthi every year. So, know now that Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Sthapana Muhurta
Midday Ganesh Puja Muhurta - 11:02 am - 01:31 pm
Duration - 02 hours 28 minutes
Prohibited moon sighting time - 09:01 am - 08:09 pm
Duration - 11 hours 08 minutes
Ganesha Installation Method
- On Ganesh Chaturthi, after bathing, wear clean yellow or red clothes. Take a vow to fast.
- Place the puja platform in the north-east direction and spread a red or white cloth.
- Install the idol of Lord Ganesha. Place the idol and the Kalash (water pot) for Ganesha. Place a coconut on top and tie a sacred thread around it.
- Prepare Durva grass in pairs and offer it. Offer Laddus or Modaks as Prasad. Perform Aarti after listening to the story.
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Importance Of Worshipping Lord Ganesha
Along with Shiva, Vishnu, Durga, and Surya, Ganesha is one of the five major deities (Panch-Dev) of Hinduism. In Indian culture, Ganesha is considered the giver of knowledge and wisdom, the destroyer of obstacles, the one who brings good fortune, protection, success, prosperity, power, and respect. Worshiping him makes every task possible.
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At the beginning of any worship of any deity, any virtuous deed or ritual, even the most mundane task, Lord Ganesha is remembered and duly worshipped. No auspicious work is begun without his worship.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026?
What is the auspicious time for Ganesh Puja on Ganesh Chaturthi 2026?
The midday Ganesh Puja Muhurta for Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is from 11:02 am to 01:31 pm. This auspicious duration lasts for 2 hours and 28 minutes.
What is the significance of worshipping Lord Ganesha?
Lord Ganesha is one of the five major deities in Hinduism, regarded as the giver of knowledge, wisdom, and the destroyer of obstacles. He is worshipped at the start of any auspicious work to ensure success.
What are the initial steps for installing Lord Ganesha's idol?
After bathing, wear clean yellow or red clothes and place the puja platform in the north-east direction with a red or white cloth. Install the idol and Kalash, then offer Durva grass and Prasad.