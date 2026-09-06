Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th.

Midday Ganesh Puja muhurta is 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM.

Installation involves clean clothes, idol, offerings, then Aarti.

Ganesha is worshipped for wisdom, prosperity, and obstacle removal.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The ten days from Ganesh Chaturthi to Anant Chaturdashi are very special for devotees of Lord Ganesha. People eagerly await Ganesh Chaturthi every year. So, know now that Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date

The Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha will begin on September 14, 2026, at 7.06 am and will end on September 15, 2026, at 7.44 am.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Sthapana Muhurta

Midday Ganesh Puja Muhurta - 11:02 am - 01:31 pm

Duration - 02 hours 28 minutes

Prohibited moon sighting time - 09:01 am - 08:09 pm

Duration - 11 hours 08 minutes

Ganesha Installation Method

On Ganesh Chaturthi, after bathing, wear clean yellow or red clothes. Take a vow to fast.

Place the puja platform in the north-east direction and spread a red or white cloth.

Install the idol of Lord Ganesha. Place the idol and the Kalash (water pot) for Ganesha. Place a coconut on top and tie a sacred thread around it.

Prepare Durva grass in pairs and offer it. Offer Laddus or Modaks as Prasad. Perform Aarti after listening to the story.

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Importance Of Worshipping Lord Ganesha

Along with Shiva, Vishnu, Durga, and Surya, Ganesha is one of the five major deities (Panch-Dev) of Hinduism. In Indian culture, Ganesha is considered the giver of knowledge and wisdom, the destroyer of obstacles, the one who brings good fortune, protection, success, prosperity, power, and respect. Worshiping him makes every task possible.

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At the beginning of any worship of any deity, any virtuous deed or ritual, even the most mundane task, Lord Ganesha is remembered and duly worshipped. No auspicious work is begun without his worship.

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