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English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s Most Famous Ganpati Pandals

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s Most Famous Ganpati Pandals

Explore Mumbai’s iconic Ganpati pandals in 2026, from Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbai Cha Raja to GSB Ganpati and Khetwadicha Ganraj, and experience the city’s grand Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
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  • Public transport recommended for navigating crowded Mumbai pandal areas.

Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is one of the city’s biggest cultural spectacles. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, with the festivities continuing until Anant Chaturdashi on September 25. From towering idols and elaborate decorations to traditional rituals and community celebrations, Mumbai’s famous Ganpati pandals attract devotees from across the country. If you are planning to experience the city’s festive spirit this year, here are some of the most iconic pandals that should be on your list.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

No Ganesh Chaturthi itinerary in Mumbai is complete without a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. Located in Lalbaug, the iconic Ganpati is among the city’s most popular attractions during the festival. The mandal will celebrate its 93rd year in 2026. The grand idol, devotional atmosphere and massive crowds make the experience unforgettable. However, visitors should be prepared for long queues, particularly during peak hours.

Address: 50/6, Dinshaw Petit Rd, Shree Ganesh Nagar, Lal Baug, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400012, India

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 6 Easy And Delicious Modak Recipes To Make At Home

Mumbai Cha Raja

Mumbai Cha Raja, Ganesh Galli

Located close to Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai Cha Raja in Ganesh Galli is another must-visit pandal. Known for its impressive decorations and themed tableaux, the mandal has been an important part of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations for decades.

The 2026 decoration theme is centred around the traditional Vaishnavas’ Wari arriving in Ganesh Galli, adding a distinctive cultural touch to this year’s celebrations.

Address: Kalyani Nivas, 9/10, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal Ganesh Galli, Lal Baug, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400012, India

GSB Ganpati, King’s Circle

GSB Ganpati Matunga,GSB Seva Mandal

The GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganpati at King’s Circle is famous for its rich traditional celebrations. The mandal is hosting its 72nd Ganeshotsav from September 14 to September 18, 2026.

Its elaborate gold-and-silver decorations and traditional rituals make it one of Mumbai’s most distinctive Ganpati experiences.

Address: 65/11, R.A. Kidwai Marg, near SNDT Women's College, Matunga East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400019, India

Khetwadicha Ganraj

Khetwadicha Ganraj

Khetwadicha Ganraj in Girgaon’s Khetwadi area is another popular destination for Ganpati devotees. The pandal is known for its grand themes, elaborate decorations and impressive idol, making it a favourite among visitors exploring South Mumbai’s festive circuit.

Address: 12th, Khemraj Srikrishna Das Marg, Khetwadi, Grant Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India

Andhericha Raja

Andheri Cha Raja

For those staying in Mumbai’s western suburbs, Andhericha Raja is a popular choice. Located in Andheri West, the pandal draws devotees with its festive atmosphere and elaborate celebrations.

Address: Sports Complex, JP Rd, Sahayog Society, Mhada Colony, Munshi Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India

ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Bringing Bappa To Office? Know These Vastu Rules Before Ganesh Sthapana

Plan Your Ganpati Darshan

Mumbai sees thousands of public Ganpati pandals during the festival, so planning your route can save considerable time. Public transport is generally a convenient option, especially around major pandals where crowds and traffic can be heavy. BEST has also planned additional night bus services during the festival period for areas including Lalbaug, Parel and Khetwadi. Whether you are visiting for devotion, culture, photography or simply to experience Mumbai at its festive best, these iconic pandals offer a glimpse into the unique spirit of Ganeshotsav.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the decoration theme for Mumbai Cha Raja in 2026?

The 2026 decoration theme for Mumbai Cha Raja is centred around the traditional Vaishnavas' Wari arriving in Ganesh Galli. This adds a distinctive cultural touch to the celebrations.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Mumbai Ganpati Pandals Famous Ganpati Pandals In Mumbai
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