Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Explore Mumbai’s Most Famous Ganpati Pandals

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Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is one of the city’s biggest cultural spectacles. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, with the festivities continuing until Anant Chaturdashi on September 25. From towering idols and elaborate decorations to traditional rituals and community celebrations, Mumbai’s famous Ganpati pandals attract devotees from across the country. If you are planning to experience the city’s festive spirit this year, here are some of the most iconic pandals that should be on your list.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

No Ganesh Chaturthi itinerary in Mumbai is complete without a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja. Located in Lalbaug, the iconic Ganpati is among the city’s most popular attractions during the festival. The mandal will celebrate its 93rd year in 2026. The grand idol, devotional atmosphere and massive crowds make the experience unforgettable. However, visitors should be prepared for long queues, particularly during peak hours.

Address: 50/6, Dinshaw Petit Rd, Shree Ganesh Nagar, Lal Baug, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400012, India

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Mumbai Cha Raja

Mumbai Cha Raja, Ganesh Galli

Located close to Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai Cha Raja in Ganesh Galli is another must-visit pandal. Known for its impressive decorations and themed tableaux, the mandal has been an important part of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav celebrations for decades.

The 2026 decoration theme is centred around the traditional Vaishnavas’ Wari arriving in Ganesh Galli, adding a distinctive cultural touch to this year’s celebrations.

Address: Kalyani Nivas, 9/10, Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal Ganesh Galli, Lal Baug, Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400012, India

GSB Ganpati, King’s Circle

GSB Ganpati Matunga,GSB Seva Mandal

The GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganpati at King’s Circle is famous for its rich traditional celebrations. The mandal is hosting its 72nd Ganeshotsav from September 14 to September 18, 2026.

Its elaborate gold-and-silver decorations and traditional rituals make it one of Mumbai’s most distinctive Ganpati experiences.

Address: 65/11, R.A. Kidwai Marg, near SNDT Women's College, Matunga East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400019, India

Khetwadicha Ganraj

Khetwadicha Ganraj

Khetwadicha Ganraj in Girgaon’s Khetwadi area is another popular destination for Ganpati devotees. The pandal is known for its grand themes, elaborate decorations and impressive idol, making it a favourite among visitors exploring South Mumbai’s festive circuit.

Address: 12th, Khemraj Srikrishna Das Marg, Khetwadi, Grant Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004, India

Andhericha Raja

Andheri Cha Raja

For those staying in Mumbai’s western suburbs, Andhericha Raja is a popular choice. Located in Andheri West, the pandal draws devotees with its festive atmosphere and elaborate celebrations.

Address: Sports Complex, JP Rd, Sahayog Society, Mhada Colony, Munshi Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053, India

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Plan Your Ganpati Darshan

Mumbai sees thousands of public Ganpati pandals during the festival, so planning your route can save considerable time. Public transport is generally a convenient option, especially around major pandals where crowds and traffic can be heavy. BEST has also planned additional night bus services during the festival period for areas including Lalbaug, Parel and Khetwadi. Whether you are visiting for devotion, culture, photography or simply to experience Mumbai at its festive best, these iconic pandals offer a glimpse into the unique spirit of Ganeshotsav.