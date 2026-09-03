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The date of Ganesh Chaturthi is the same across the country, but the time for Ganpati installation will not be the same. On September 14, 2026, in Delhi, the installation of Bappa will begin at 11:02 am. In Mumbai, the auspicious time will begin 18 minutes later, at 11:20 am. In such a situation, it would be inappropriate to assume any auspicious time shown on the internet is for your city. Sunrise, sunset, and midday times vary with each city. This is why the timings for Ganpati installation also vary. The Hindu calendar provides different auspicious times for Delhi and Mumbai.

When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2026?

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2026. According to the calendar, the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi tithi will begin at 7:06 am on September 14. The tithi will end at 7:44 am on September 15. Although Chaturthi will last until the morning of September 15th, the Ganesha installation will be performed on September 14th. Sunrise isn't the only factor used to determine Ganesh Chaturthi. Midday-wide Chaturthi is also considered. It is believed that Lord Ganesha appeared at noon. On September 14th, the Chaturthi Tithi will be at noon. Therefore, the Ganesh Chaturthi fast, Ganpati installation, and main puja will take place on this day.

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 14, 2026, Monday

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: September 14 at 7:06 am

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: September 15 at 7:44 am

Auspicious Time For Ganpati Installation In Delhi

The auspicious time for Ganpati installation and worship in Delhi will be from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm on September 14. Devotees will have approximately 2 hours and 28 minutes of time. If you want to install Ganpati at home, first complete the decoration of the platform, the arrangement of puja materials, and the preparation of the pavilion. When the auspicious time begins, install the idol of Lord Ganesha. After this, you can perform the Sankalp, Pran Pratishtha, and the ritualistic worship. Installation and worship time of Delhi: 11:02 am to 1:31 pm.

When Will Ganpati Be Seated In Mumbai?

The auspicious time for Ganpati installation in Mumbai will begin 18 minutes later than in Delhi. Here, the installation and worship of Bappa can be done from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm on September 14th. In Mumbai, along with public Ganesh mandals, a large number of people also install idols in their homes. The idol may be brought to the mandap first, but it is considered best to perform the ritual installation and main puja during the local midday auspicious time. Installation and Puja Muhurat of Mumbai: 11:20 am to 1:48 pm.

Why Is There A Difference In The Muhurta Of Delhi And Mumbai?

Both Delhi and Mumbai follow Indian Standard Time (IST). Despite this, sunrise and sunset times are not the same in both cities. In the Vedic calendar, the time between sunrise and sunset is divided into different parts, one of which is called midday. The midday period is considered the most auspicious for Ganesh Puja. The beginning and end of this period is determined based on local sunrise and sunset. Therefore, the midday period in Delhi should not be applied to Mumbai, nor should the midday period in Mumbai be applied to Delhi. This is why the general Indian auspicious time shown on a website may not be accurate for every city. It's important to check the timings for your location before installing Ganpati.

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Should Installation And Puja Be Done At Different Times?

There's no need to find two separate auspicious times for Ganpati installation and the main puja. The idol installation, consecration, and main puja can be performed during the midday Ganesh Puja muhurat. First, spread a red or yellow cloth on a clean platform. Place an idol of Lord Ganesha on it. Place a pot filled with water. Then, meditate on Lord Ganesha and resolve to perform the puja. Offer vermilion, rice grains, flowers, durva (sunflower seeds), fruits, and modaks to Lord Ganesha. Finally, perform aarti and distribute prasad among family members. For home installation, it's best to choose an idol made from clay and natural dyes. This will make immersion at home easier and will also not harm the environment.

Be Careful About Moon Sighting

There is a tradition of avoiding looking at the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. It is believed that seeing the moon on this day can lead to false accusations or false accusations. In Delhi, the time to avoid moonlighting will be from 9:06 am to 8:04 pm on September 14. In Mumbai, moon viewing is advised from 9:10 am to 8:37 pm. If you accidentally see the moon, meditate on Lord Ganesha and recite or listen to the story of Syamantak Mani.

When Is Ganesh Visarjan 2026?

The main immersion of the ten-day Ganeshotsav will take place on Anant Chaturdashi, Friday, September 25, 2026. The Anant Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 11:18 pm on September 24 and end at 11:06 pm on September 25.

According to family tradition, devotees can immerse the idol even before this.

September 15: One and a half day immersion

September 16: Third day immersion

September 18: Fifth day immersion

September 20: Seventh day immersion

September 25: Main immersion of Anant Chaturdashi

This Ganesh Chaturthi, simply noting the date isn't enough. There's an 18-minute difference between the auspicious time for Ganpati installation in Delhi and Mumbai. So, be sure to check the correct time in your city before bringing Bappa home.

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[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]