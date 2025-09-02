Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Places In Mumbai To Witness Grand Ganpati Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi ends with grand visarjan processions. From Girgaum Chowpatty to Juhu Beach, explore the top places in Mumbai to witness the visarjan of Lord Ganesh.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of Mumbai’s most vibrant festivals, celebrated with unmatched devotion and grandeur. For ten days, the city comes alive with the chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' as beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesh are installed in homes and elaborate pandals. Streets bustle with cultural programmes, music, and festive energy, while lakhs of devotees flock to famous mandals to seek blessings.

The celebration culminates in Ganpati Visarjan, when idols are carried in grand processions accompanied by music, dance, and unending chants before being immersed in the sea, lakes, or rivers. This emotional farewell marks the lord’s return to Mount Kailash, leaving behind blessings of prosperity and wisdom. In Mumbai, several places transform into epicentres of this spectacular farewell.

Girgaum Chowpatty, Marine Drive

(Image Source: PTI)
Girgaum Chowpatty is the heart of Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai. Overlooking the vast Arabian Sea, this spot draws massive crowds who gather to witness some of the city’s most iconic immersions, including the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja. On Visarjan day, the entire stretch of Marine Drive pulsates with drums, chants, and thousands of devotees dancing their way to the sea.

Juhu Beach

(Image Source: PTI)
Juhu Beach is another hotspot where the immersion begins in the afternoon and continues until late at night. The beach becomes a spectacle as idols of all sizes make their way through cheering crowds. People from across India and abroad often head here to be part of the city’s most iconic Ganpati send-off.

Powai Lake

Powai Lake offers a quieter yet equally moving experience of Ganpati Visarjan. Nestled in the upscale Hiranandani area, this location sees smaller crowds compared to Girgaum or Juhu, making it ideal for those who want to witness the farewell in a more peaceful setting.

Versova Beach

(Image Source: PTI)
Located close to Juhu, Versova Beach is equally famous for its visarjan ceremonies. It hosts large gatherings of devotees who come together in high spirits, with music, colours, and celebrations that echo long into the evening.

Gorai Jetty, Borivali

For those who prefer a slightly offbeat location, Gorai Jetty in Borivali is an excellent choice. On the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the area turns into a hub of festivity with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' filling the air. 

Shivaji Park Chowpatty

In the heart of Dadar, Shivaji Park Chowpatty is another popular destination for idol immersion. Here, devotees carry their Ganesh idols to a specially created artificial lake within the park. It’s a convenient spot, easily accessible from across the city, and provides a more contained yet lively atmosphere.

