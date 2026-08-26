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English NewsReligionEid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? Know Its History And Significance

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Why Is It Celebrated? Know Its History And Significance

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary will be observed on August 26. Know the history, significance and why this day holds special importance for Muslims.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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  • Observances include prayers, Quranic recitations, charity, and religious processions.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is considered one of the most important festivals in Islam. Also known as Mawlid or Mawlid-un-Nabi-ash-Sharif, it commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. It is celebrated in Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, Eid Milad-un-Nabi falls on August 26, 2026. 

Why Is Eid Milad-un-Nabi Celebrated?

According to Islamic tradition, Eid Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. He is considered the last prophet of Islam, who preached monotheism, compassion, justice, brotherhood, and humanity. On this day, the Muslim community remembers his life (seerat) and ideals. This festival is called the "Eid of Eids." It is celebrated in many countries, including India, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, and Germany. In Muslim-majority countries, this day is a national holiday.

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Difference In Date Between Sunni And Shia Community

  • Sunni Muslims usually celebrate Eid-e-Milad on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.
  • Shia Muslims celebrate it on 17 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

History Of Eid-e-Milad

According to historians, the Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, around 570 AD. The tradition of publicly celebrating Eid-ul-Milad first began during the Fatimid period in Egypt. By the 12th century, the tradition had spread to many Muslim regions, including Syria, Turkey, Morocco, and Spain.

What Is Done On Eid-e-Milad

  • On this day the Muslim community performs various religious and social functions.
  • Special prayers and duas are offered in mosques.
  • Quranic recitations and lectures on the life of Prophet Muhammad are organised.
  • Processions and religious meetings are held.
  • Food and donations are given to the poor and needy.
  • People worship wearing new or clean clothes.
  • At many places, a large number of people participate in processions and marches.

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How Many Times Is Eid Celebrated In A Year?

  • Eid al-Fitr – Celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, after the completion of the month of Ramadan. It is also known as Sweet Eid.
  • Eid al-Adha – Celebrated on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah. It is also known as Bakrid or the Eid of Sacrifice.
  • Eid Milad-un-Nabi  is celebrated by many Muslim communities as a religious-cultural occasion.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

How do Sunni and Shia Muslims differ in celebrating Eid-e-Milad?

Sunni Muslims typically celebrate Eid-e-Milad on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. Shia Muslims, however, observe it on 17 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 26 Aug 2026 03:04 PM (IST)
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Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Eid Milad Prophet Muhammad Birthday
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