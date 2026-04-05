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HomeReligionEaster Sunday 2026: Know The Meaning, Traditions And Significance Behind This Holy Festival

Easter Sunday 2026: Know The Meaning, Traditions And Significance Behind This Holy Festival

Celebrate Easter with its deep meaning, traditions and significance. Know why this festival symbolises hope, renewal and new beginnings.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Easter is one of the most significant festivals in Christianity which is being celebrated today, on April 5, 2026. Observed two days after Good Friday, this sacred occasion is also known as Easter Sunday. It marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion, symbolising hope, renewal, and the victory of life. The day is celebrated with immense joy and devotion by Christians across the world.

According to the Christian beliefs, Jesus Christ was crucified on Good Friday. However, on the following Sunday morning, he rose from the dead, making Easter Sunday a powerful reminder of his divine miracle. As per the Bible, after his resurrection, Jesus remained on Earth for 40 days, guiding his disciples and teaching values of love, compassion, forgiveness, and humanity, before ascending to heaven.

ALSO READ: Easter 2026: 50+ Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Family, Friends, And Close Ones

How Christians Celebrate Easter Sunday

For followers of Christianity, Easter Sunday holds deep spiritual importance. Churches are beautifully decorated with lights and flowers, and special prayer services are conducted. Devotees gather to remember the teachings of Jesus and share greetings with one another.

Celebrations extend to homes as well, where families decorate their spaces and spend time together. Children participate in fun activities like Easter egg hunts, where colorful eggs are hidden and later discovered. Rabbits, often associated with Easter traditions, are included in decorations and celebrations. Candles are lit to mark the joy of resurrection, and stories of Jesus are shared with younger generations.

Important Facts Of Easter

  • Easter symbolises new life and fresh beginnings.
  • It is believed that Jesus Christ resurrected on the Sunday following Good Friday.
  • After 40 days of resurrection, Jesus ascended to heaven.
  • Eggs are considered a symbol of new life and are decorated or gifted during Easter.
  • The festival conveys a powerful message that life continues even after death.

Easter Sunday is not just a celebration but a reminder of faith, hope, and the enduring message of love and renewal that continues to inspire millions around the world.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do Christians celebrate Easter?

Christians celebrate with special prayer services in decorated churches, family gatherings, and activities like Easter egg hunts.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Easter Significance Easter 2026 Easter Sunday 2026 Easter Tradition Jesus Christ Resurrection
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