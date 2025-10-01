Happy Dussehra 2025: Heartfelt Messages And Wishes To Share On This Auspicious Day

Dussehra, also known as Vijaydashami, is a festival that signifies the eternal victory of good over evil. It marks the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan and Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasur. Celebrated at the conclusion of Navratri and Durga Puja, this day inspires people to walk on the path of truth, courage, and righteousness. As families come together to perform puja and celebrate this sacred festival, here are some heartfelt messages and wishes you can share with your loved ones to spread positivity and joy.

Heartfelt Messages For Dussehra 2025:

"Dussehra reminds us that truth and goodness will always triumph."

"May this Dussehra inspire you to follow the path of honesty and virtue."

"The festival of Dussehra teaches us that no darkness can last forever."

"Let us celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness."

"This Dussehra, may you overcome all the challenges in your life."

"Dussehra marks the end of negativity and the beginning of positivity."

"The burning of Ravan symbolises burning our ego and wrongdoings."

"Celebrate Dussehra by spreading kindness and harmony all around."

"Just like Lord Ram’s victory, may you achieve success in all your endeavors."

"Dussehra is not just a festival but a reminder to choose the right path always."

"Let this Dussehra inspire you to rise above difficulties with courage."

"Dussehra celebrates not only the victory of gods but also the strength of humanity."

"On this sacred day, let us resolve to walk in the light of righteousness."

"Dussehra is a festival of hope, light, and new beginnings."

Wishes To Share On This Day: