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English NewsReligionDurga Puja 2026: Siliguri Pandal Recreates Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal; Shiv Tandav Laser Show Steals Spotlight | WATCH

Durga Puja 2026: Siliguri Pandal Recreates Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal; Shiv Tandav Laser Show Steals Spotlight | WATCH

Siliguri’s Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee celebrates its Platinum Jubilee with a Hawa Mahal-inspired pandal and a spectacular laser show depicting Shiv Tandav and Mahishasura Mardini.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
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  • Committee annually introduces new, distinct attractions to festivities.

The Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee in Siliguri, West Bengal, celebrated its Platinum Jubilee with a grand pandal inspired by Rajasthan’s iconic Hawa Mahal. While the elaborate structure drew visitors, a spectacular laser show depicting Shiv Tandav and Mahishasura Mardini emerged as a major attraction for devotees.

Hawa Mahal-Inspired Pandal Marks Platinum Jubilee

The committee recreated the architectural beauty of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal, offering visitors a glimpse of the famous monument without having to travel to Rajasthan. The installation was unveiled as part of the committee’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking a special milestone in its Durga Puja festivities. According to the organisers, the initiative reflects their effort to introduce something new and distinctive to the celebrations every year.

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50-Foot Laser Projection Depicts Shiv Tandav And Mahishasura Mardini

One of the biggest highlights of the pandal is a laser projection measuring 50 feet in height and 80 feet in width. Using modern technology, the show brings the depiction of Shiv Tandav to life and also portrays Mahishasura Mardini, representing Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. Speaking to ANI, Rathin Dey, secretary of the Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, said the organisers strive to bring new attractions to the celebrations each year. He said the committee had recreated Hawa Mahal to closely resemble the original monument, allowing visitors to experience its architectural appeal in Siliguri. He also highlighted the use of new technology for the laser show displayed across the pandal.

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Durga Puja Celebrates The Victory Of Good Over Evil

Durga Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm, particularly in West Bengal and several other parts of India. The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The celebrations span several days and feature elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural performances, traditional rituals and devotional music. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among the most important days of the festival. Beyond its religious significance, Durga Puja also showcases artistic creativity, cultural heritage and community participation, bringing people together through shared celebrations and traditions.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the laser show at the pandal depict?

The 50-foot laser projection depicted Shiv Tandav and Mahishasura Mardini. This represented Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja 2026 Siliguri Durga Puja Hawa Mahal Pandal Shiv Tandav Laser Show
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