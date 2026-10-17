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English NewsReligionDurga Puja 2026: Siliguri's Pandal Recreates Hawa Mahal, Depicts Shiv Tandav With 50-Ft Laser Show | WATCH

Durga Puja 2026: Siliguri's Pandal Recreates Hawa Mahal, Depicts Shiv Tandav With 50-Ft Laser Show | WATCH

Siliguri’s Saktigarh Durga Puja pandal recreates Rajasthan’s Hawa Mahal. It features a 50-foot laser show depicting Lord Shiva's tandav.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Siliguri Puja Committee recreates Rajasthan's iconic Hawa Mahal.
  • A large laser show depicts Goddess Durga Mahishasura Mardini.
  • Both attractions provide a unique visual experience for devotees.

A Durga Puja pandal in Siliguri, West Bengal, is drawing attention with its striking blend of architectural inspiration and modern technology. Celebrating its Platinum Jubilee, the Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has recreated Rajasthan’s iconic Hawa Mahal and introduced a large-scale laser show depicting the divine form of Goddess Durga as Mahishasura Mardini. The visual spectacle has become a major attraction for devotees visiting the pandal during the festive celebrations.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2026: Why Is There A Tiny Spider Below Maa Durga's Bindi?

Hawa Mahal-Inspired Pandal Marks Platinum Jubilee

The Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee unveiled its Hawa Mahal-inspired pandal on Friday, October 16, bringing a touch of Jaipur’s architectural heritage to Siliguri. The recreation aims to offer visitors an experience reminiscent of the famous Rajasthan landmark without requiring them to travel to the city.

According to committee secretary Rathin Dey, the organisers strive to introduce something distinctive to their celebrations every year. This time, the focus is on combining a recognisable architectural design with an innovative visual presentation.

50-Foot Laser Show Depicts Mahishasura Mardini

While the pandal’s design has attracted attention, its laser show has emerged as another major highlight. Measuring 50 feet in height and 80 feet in width, the projection uses modern technology to present a visual depiction of Mahishasura Mardini, the form of Goddess Durga associated with her victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Speaking to ANI, Rathin Dey said, "We strive to bring something new to its celebrations every year. This year, we have recreated Rajasthan’s Hawa Mahal, making it almost identical to the original monument. Visitors no longer need to travel to Jaipur to see Hawa Mahal; they can visit Shaktigarh and experience it here. Along with this, we have organised a laser show using new technology. The projection is displayed on our pandal, which is 50 feet high and 80 feet wide. The show also depicts Mahishasura Mardini through projections."

The combination of the architectural recreation and the laser display reflects the organisers’ efforts to bring a fresh visual experience to the annual festivities.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata Pandal Celebrates Vande Manataram's 150 Years, Pays Tribute To Bankim Chandra | WATCH

Durga Puja Celebrates the Victory of Good Over Evil

Durga Puja is among the most important Hindu festivals, particularly in West Bengal, where it brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural programmes, rituals and devotional music.

The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among its key observances.

Beyond its religious significance, Durga Puja provides a platform for artistic expression and cultural celebration, with pandals across the region showcasing distinctive themes, craftsmanship and creative installations. The Siliguri attraction adds to this tradition by combining architectural inspiration with technology-driven visual storytelling.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is unique about the Durga Puja pandal in Siliguri this year?

The Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has recreated Rajasthan's Hawa Mahal. It also features a large 50-foot laser show depicting Goddess Durga as Mahishasura Mardini.

What architectural marvel inspired the Siliguri Durga Puja pandal?

The pandal is inspired by Rajasthan's iconic Hawa Mahal. This recreation allows visitors to experience the famous landmark without traveling to Jaipur.

What kind of technological display is featured at the pandal?

A 50-foot high and 80-foot wide laser show is a major highlight. It uses modern technology to visually depict Goddess Durga as Mahishasura Mardini.

Which committee organized this special Durga Puja celebration?

The Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee is responsible for this unique celebration. They are also marking their Platinum Jubilee this year.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Siliguri Hawa Mahal Durga Puja 2026 Navratri 2026
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