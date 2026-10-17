Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Siliguri Puja Committee recreates Rajasthan's iconic Hawa Mahal.

A large laser show depicts Goddess Durga Mahishasura Mardini.

Both attractions provide a unique visual experience for devotees.

A Durga Puja pandal in Siliguri, West Bengal, is drawing attention with its striking blend of architectural inspiration and modern technology. Celebrating its Platinum Jubilee, the Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has recreated Rajasthan’s iconic Hawa Mahal and introduced a large-scale laser show depicting the divine form of Goddess Durga as Mahishasura Mardini. The visual spectacle has become a major attraction for devotees visiting the pandal during the festive celebrations.

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Hawa Mahal-Inspired Pandal Marks Platinum Jubilee

The Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee unveiled its Hawa Mahal-inspired pandal on Friday, October 16, bringing a touch of Jaipur’s architectural heritage to Siliguri. The recreation aims to offer visitors an experience reminiscent of the famous Rajasthan landmark without requiring them to travel to the city.

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee celebrates its Platinum Jubilee with a pandal inspired by Rajasthan’s Hawa Mahal. A laser showing 'Shiv Tandav' is also the part of celeberation. https://t.co/NKfdevl2VV — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

According to committee secretary Rathin Dey, the organisers strive to introduce something distinctive to their celebrations every year. This time, the focus is on combining a recognisable architectural design with an innovative visual presentation.

50-Foot Laser Show Depicts Mahishasura Mardini

While the pandal’s design has attracted attention, its laser show has emerged as another major highlight. Measuring 50 feet in height and 80 feet in width, the projection uses modern technology to present a visual depiction of Mahishasura Mardini, the form of Goddess Durga associated with her victory over the demon Mahishasura.

Speaking to ANI, Rathin Dey said, "We strive to bring something new to its celebrations every year. This year, we have recreated Rajasthan’s Hawa Mahal, making it almost identical to the original monument. Visitors no longer need to travel to Jaipur to see Hawa Mahal; they can visit Shaktigarh and experience it here. Along with this, we have organised a laser show using new technology. The projection is displayed on our pandal, which is 50 feet high and 80 feet wide. The show also depicts Mahishasura Mardini through projections."

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: Rathin Dey, Secretary, Saktigarh Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee, says, "We strive to bring something new to its celebrations every year. This year, we have recreated Rajasthan’s Hawa Mahal, making it almost identical to the original monument. Visitors no longer need to travel to Jaipur to see Hawa Mahal; they can visit Shaktigarh and experience it here. Along with this, we have organised a laser show using new technology. The projection is displayed on our pandal, which is 50 feet high and 80 feet wide. The show also depicts Mahishasura Mardini through projections..." — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

The combination of the architectural recreation and the laser display reflects the organisers’ efforts to bring a fresh visual experience to the annual festivities.

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Durga Puja Celebrates the Victory of Good Over Evil

Durga Puja is among the most important Hindu festivals, particularly in West Bengal, where it brings communities together through elaborate pandals, artistic idols, cultural programmes, rituals and devotional music.

The festival honours Goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami are among its key observances.

Beyond its religious significance, Durga Puja provides a platform for artistic expression and cultural celebration, with pandals across the region showcasing distinctive themes, craftsmanship and creative installations. The Siliguri attraction adds to this tradition by combining architectural inspiration with technology-driven visual storytelling.

(With inputs from ANI)