Doraemon And Chhota Bheem Voices Echo At Premanand Maharaj’s Darbar, Video Goes Viral

A video currently going viral on social media has captured the attention of users across platforms, featuring renowned dubbing artist Sonal Kaushal at the court of Premanand Maharaj. Sonal Kaushal is the voice behind some of India's most beloved cartoon characters, including Doraemon, Chhota Bheem, and several others. This moment is not just about a celebrity visit; it reflects how an artist can place her craft at the feet of devotion.

People reacting to the video are saying that the path of devotion does not always have to be serious or solemn, it can also be joyful, light-hearted, and filled with childlike innocence. When Sonal recreated different voices in front of the Maharaj, the atmosphere turned into what many described as a truly magical moment.

Sonal Kaushal Visits Premanand Maharaj

The viral video shows Sonal Kaushal standing respectfully before Premanand Maharaj with deep reverence. Known nationwide for lending her voice to iconic animated characters, Sonal's presence in the spiritual gathering instantly drew attention. Her association with characters like Doraemon and Chhota Bheem has made her voice a cherished part of many childhoods.

'Radhe Radhe' In Doraemon And Chhota Bheem's Voice

The moment that truly delighted everyone present was when, at the Maharaj's request, Sonal greeted him in Doraemon's signature voice, saying "Radhe Radhe" The joy did not stop there, she also offered her greetings in Chhota Bheem's voice. Hearing these familiar, playful voices in a spiritual setting left devotees and onlookers pleasantly surprised.

Sonal, whose voice has brought smiles to millions, recreated these characters while sitting among saints, creating a rare blend of devotion and nostalgia. Those present were visibly amazed by how seamlessly her artistry merged with spirituality.

Social Media Users React

The video was shared on Instagram by the page Bhajan Marg and has since garnered more than 5 millions of views and numerous likes. Social media users have been actively sharing their reactions. One user commented that they had seen Sonal in several shows and described her as an outstanding voice artist. Another wrote that her voice has brightened countless days. A third user humorously remarked that "even Chhota Bheem finally got to meet the Maharaj."