Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali 2026 extends to six days, starting November 6.

Lakshmi Puja, main Diwali celebration, occurs on November 8.

Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj follow on November 10-11.

Diwali 2026 will be celebrated over six days this year instead of the traditional five, owing to variations in Hindu calendar dates. The festivities will begin with Dhanteras on November 6 and conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 11. The main Diwali celebration, featuring Lakshmi Puja, will take place on November 8, while Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 10.

The six-day Deepotsav will include Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Rama-Shyama, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Here is the complete festival calendar, along with the important dates and auspicious timings for Lakshmi Puja.

Diwali 2026: Complete Six-Day Deepotsav Calendar

November 6, 2026 – Dhanteras: Worship of Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kuber, along with auspicious shopping.

Worship of Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kuber, along with auspicious shopping. November 7, 2026 – Narak Chaturdashi and Hanuman Jayanti: Yam Deepdaan, traditional rituals and worship of Lord Hanuman.

Yam Deepdaan, traditional rituals and worship of Lord Hanuman. November 8, 2026 – Diwali: The main festival of lights and Mahalakshmi Puja.

The main festival of lights and Mahalakshmi Puja. November 9, 2026 – Rama-Shyama: A day for greetings, family gatherings and reconciliation.

A day for greetings, family gatherings and reconciliation. November 10, 2026 – Govardhan Puja and Annakut: Worship of Lord Krishna, cows and nature, along with the offering of Chhappan Bhog.

Worship of Lord Krishna, cows and nature, along with the offering of Chhappan Bhog. November 11, 2026 – Bhai Dooj: A celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, marked by tilak and prayers.

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Dhanteras 2026: Date, Significance And Timings

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Deepotsav celebrations and falls on Kartik Krishna Trayodashi. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Dhanvantari, regarded as the deity of Ayurveda and health, emerged during the Samudra Manthan carrying a pot of nectar.

Buying gold, silver, vehicles and brass utensils on this day is considered auspicious. Devotees also worship Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kuber for health, prosperity and wealth.

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: November 6, 10:30 AM

November 6, 10:30 AM Trayodashi Tithi Ends: November 7, 10:48 AM

The combination of Hasta Nakshatra and Shukra Pradosh is considered particularly auspicious for shopping and religious observances this year.

Narak Chaturdashi 2026: Date And Significance

Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Roop Chaudas and Chhoti Diwali, will be observed on November 7. According to traditional beliefs, lighting a four-faced diya in the evening in honour of Yama is associated with protection from untimely death.

In North Indian traditions, Hanuman Jayanti is also observed on this occasion, as Lord Hanuman is believed to have appeared during the midnight hours of Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: November 7, 10:38 AM

November 7, 10:38 AM Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: November 8, 11:29 AM

Devotees worship Lord Hanuman and pray for protection from negative energies and difficulties.

Diwali 2026: Lakshmi Puja Date And Shubh Muhurat

Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, 2026, on Kartik Amavasya. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped during the festival to seek prosperity, happiness and abundance.

According to religious traditions, Lakshmi Puja is ideally performed during a stable Lagna and Navamsha, as these are believed to symbolise stability and lasting prosperity.

Amavasya Tithi Begins: November 8, 11:29 AM

November 8, 11:29 AM Amavasya Tithi Ends: November 9, 12:31 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat On Diwali 2026

Pradosh Kaal: 5:36 PM to 8:02 PM

5:36 PM to 8:02 PM Vrishabha Lagna: 6:04 PM to 8:01 PM

6:04 PM to 8:01 PM Maha Muhurat: 6:16 PM to 6:28 PM and 6:52 PM to 7:05 PM

6:16 PM to 6:28 PM and 6:52 PM to 7:05 PM Simha Lagna: 12:34 AM to 2:50 AM

The Pradosh Kaal is considered a favourable general period for Lakshmi Puja, while Vrishabha Lagna is traditionally regarded as suitable for household worship.

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Rama-Shyama 2026: November 9

November 9 will be observed as Rama-Shyama, a traditional day associated with social gatherings and exchanging Diwali greetings.

With Amavasya ending at 12:31 PM and Pratipada beginning thereafter, the day is traditionally marked by visiting relatives and friends, seeking blessings from elders and extending festive wishes. It is also considered an opportunity to resolve misunderstandings and strengthen relationships.

Govardhan Puja 2026: Date And Significance

Govardhan Puja and Annakut Mahotsav will be celebrated on November 10.

According to Hindu scriptures and traditions, Govardhan Puja is observed during Pratipada prevailing at sunrise. Since Pratipada begins after noon on November 9, the festival will be celebrated on November 10.

Devotees worship cows, create symbolic Govardhan hills using cow dung and perform parikrama. Annakut is also celebrated by offering a variety of food preparations, traditionally known as Chhappan Bhog, to Lord Krishna.

Bhai Dooj 2026: Date And Significance

The six-day Deepotsav will conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 11, also known as Yama Dwitiya.

According to Hindu mythology, Yamuna welcomed her brother Yama with a meal and sought a blessing from him. The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters applying tilak on their brothers' foreheads and praying for their long life, happiness and prosperity.

The day is also associated with the worship of Lord Chitragupta, with devotees offering prayers and worshipping traditional writing instruments.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]