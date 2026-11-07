Diwali 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8, with devotees across India preparing to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. One of the most important rituals of the festival is Lakshmi Puja, which is performed during an auspicious evening period to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, happiness and well-being.

However, the auspicious puja timings vary from city to city due to differences in sunset timings and local astrological calculations. While devotees in Delhi can perform Lakshmi Puja between 5:54 PM and 7:50 PM, the muhurat in Mumbai is from 6:27 PM to 8:27 PM. In Kolkata, the auspicious window begins earlier, at 5:20 PM.

Knowing the correct city-wise Lakshmi Puja muhurat can help families plan their rituals and preparations accordingly.

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: City-Wise Timings

Lakshmi Puja is traditionally performed during the evening Pradosh Kaal on Diwali. Here are the city-wise auspicious timings for Sunday, November 8, 2026.

City Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Delhi 5:54 PM to 7:50 PM Mumbai 6:27 PM to 8:27 PM Kolkata 5:20 PM to 7:18 PM Bengaluru 6:17 PM to 8:20 PM Chennai 6:06 PM to 8:09 PM Hyderabad 6:07 PM to 8:08 PM Ahmedabad 6:22 PM to 8:20 PM Pune 6:24 PM to 8:24 PM Jaipur 6:03 PM to 7:59 PM Noida 5:54 PM to 7:49 PM Gurugram 5:55 PM to 7:51 PM Chandigarh 5:52 PM to 7:46 PM

These timings are based on city-specific Panchang calculations, and slight variations of a minute or two may occur. Devotees are advised to check their local Panchang and follow their family's traditional practices.

Diwali 2026 Amavasya Tithi: Start And End Time

Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya, which holds special religious significance for Lakshmi Puja. According to the New Delhi Panchang timings, the Amavasya Tithi in 2026 will begin at 11:27 AM on November 8 and conclude at 12:31 PM on November 9.

A lunar Tithi does not necessarily begin or end at midnight. It can extend across two calendar dates, depending on the lunar calculations.

The evening period is considered particularly auspicious for Lakshmi Puja. The muhurat is determined by considering Pradosh Kaal, which begins around sunset, along with Vrishabha Lagna, a fixed-sign ascendant traditionally regarded as favourable for worship.

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Why Is Lakshmi Puja Performed During Pradosh Kaal?

Pradosh Kaal refers to the period around sunset that extends into the evening. It is considered significant for performing Lakshmi Puja on Diwali, as devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi during this auspicious time to invite prosperity and positivity into their homes.

The traditional puja muhurat often coincides with Vrishabha Lagna, which is considered favourable for religious rituals. Since sunset and astrological calculations differ across geographical locations, the auspicious timings are not the same in every city.

Therefore, devotees should refer to their respective city's Lakshmi Puja muhurat rather than following the timing prescribed for another location.

How To Prepare For Lakshmi Puja On Diwali 2026

Before the auspicious puja time begins, devotees should clean and decorate their homes, particularly the area where the religious rituals will be performed. Idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are placed in the puja area.

Common puja samagri includes diyas, cotton wicks, ghee or oil, flowers, roli, kumkum, rice grains, incense sticks, sweets, fruits and water. Some families also keep coins and account books during the worship as part of their traditional practices.

Many households decorate their entrances with colourful rangoli designs and draw small footprints of Goddess Lakshmi to symbolise her arrival. Diyas are also placed around the house to welcome prosperity, happiness and good fortune.

Once the auspicious muhurat begins, devotees perform the puja according to their family traditions, offer prayers and conclude the rituals with Lakshmi Aarti.

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Why Is Goddess Lakshmi Worshipped On Diwali?

Goddess Lakshmi is revered as the deity of wealth, prosperity, abundance and well-being. Worshipping her on Diwali is believed to bring financial stability, happiness and peace into the lives of devotees.

Lord Ganesha is also worshipped alongside Goddess Lakshmi in many households. He is regarded as the deity of wisdom, auspicious beginnings and the remover of obstacles.

Together, their worship represents the desire for prosperity, wisdom and success in the coming year. Lighting diyas, offering flowers and performing prayers are important parts of the celebration, allowing families to express gratitude and welcome new beginnings.

What If You Cannot Perform Lakshmi Puja During The Exact Muhurat?

Sometimes, work commitments, family responsibilities or other circumstances may prevent devotees from performing Lakshmi Puja during the exact auspicious window.

In such situations, devotees can follow their family traditions or seek guidance from a knowledgeable religious expert regarding the appropriate time for worship.

While observing the muhurat is considered important in Hindu traditions, the festival also emphasises devotion, gratitude and togetherness. Families celebrate Diwali by lighting lamps, offering prayers and seeking blessings for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]