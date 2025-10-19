Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDiwali 2025 Wishes In English: Heartwarming Messages To Share On Deepavali With Your Loved Ones

Diwali 2025 Wishes In English: Heartwarming Messages To Share On Deepavali With Your Loved Ones

Celebrate Diwali 2025 with the most heartfelt wishes and messages in English. Share joy, prosperity, and love with family and friends this Deepavali.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diwali, the festival of lights, is the perfect occasion to spread joy, love, and happiness. It’s a time when homes sparkle with diyas, hearts glow with warmth, and families come together to celebrate. Whether you want to brighten someone’s day with a thoughtful message, share heartfelt wishes on WhatsApp, or post inspirational quotes on social media, we have you covered. This Diwali 2025, make your greetings truly memorable with our carefully curated collection of wishes and messages, crafted to bring smiles, laughter, and blessings to your loved ones. Let this festival of lights inspire positivity, gratitude, and cherished moments that will last a lifetime.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 Puja Muhurat: Know Auspicious Timings, Vidhi, Samagri, And Bhog

Wishes To Share On Diwali 2025

  • "Wishing you a Diwali filled with lights, laughter, and endless joy!"
  • "Happy Diwali! May prosperity and happiness be with you always."
  • "May this festival bring health, wealth, and success your way."
  • "Sending warm wishes for a sparkling Diwali celebration."
  • "May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings upon you this festival."
  • "Sending you joy, peace, and prosperity this Diwali."
  • "May the gleam of diyas guide your path to success."
  • "Wishing you a memorable Diwali and a prosperous year ahead."
  • "May the festival of lights illuminate your soul and heart."
  • "Celebrate this Deepavali with love, peace, and happiness."

Messages To Share On Diwali 2025

  • "Let this Diwali bring new opportunities and endless joy into your life."
  • "Happy Diwali! Let your life shine as brilliantly as the fireworks."
  • "Sending heartfelt Diwali greetings to you and your family."
  • "Wishing you a safe and joyous Diwali with your loved ones."
  • "Celebrate Diwali with hope, peace, and endless smiles."
  • "May the festival of lights guide you toward a brighter future."
  • "Let the glow of diyas remind you that light always conquers darkness."
  • "Diwali is the perfect time to spread kindness, joy, and gratitude."
  • "May Diwali 2025 bring abundance and happiness to your doorstep."
  • "Celebrate this festival with love in your heart and sweets in your hand."
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali 2025 Diwali 2025 Wishes Diwali Messages In English Happy Deepavali Wishes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
Israel Launches Strikes On Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions; Bodies Of Two Hostages Identified
World
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far About Paris Heist
Chainsaw-Wielding Robbers Break Into Louvre, Flee With Napoleon’s Jewels: What We Know So Far
World
Paris: Iconic Louvre Museum Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Paris: Louvre Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe
Cricket
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Why Is Australia's Target 131 Despite India Scoring 136?
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget