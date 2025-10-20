Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDiwali 2025 Laxmi Puja Muhurat City-Wise: Check Lakshmi Puja Timings In Delhi, Varanasi, Patna, And Other Major Cities

Diwali 2025 Laxmi Puja Muhurat City-Wise: Check Lakshmi Puja Timings In Delhi, Varanasi, Patna, And Other Major Cities

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: Check city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings for Delhi, Varanasi, Patna, Mumbai, and other cities on 20 October. Know the exact time to perform Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diwali 2025 Laxmi Puja Muhurat City-Wise: The festive spirit of Diwali 2025 has already begun to illuminate homes and markets across India. As families prepare to welcome prosperity and light through the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, one question arises, what is the exact time for the auspicious Lakshmi Puja this year? According to the Hindu Panchang, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, 20 October 2025, and performing the puja during the Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal is considered highly auspicious. Let’s take a look at the city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings across India.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025 Puja Muhurat: Know Auspicious Timings, Vidhi, Samagri, And Bhog

Amavasya Tithi And Auspicious Puja Period

Diwali is celebrated during the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 PM on 20 October and end at 5:54 PM on 21 October.
The most auspicious period for Lakshmi Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, when Goddess Lakshmi is believed to visit devotees’ homes. This year, the Pradosh Kaal will last from 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM on 20 October.

Those who wish to perform the puja in the Vrishabha Kaal (Taurus Lagna) can do so between 7:08 PM and 9:03 PM, as this period is also considered highly favourable for invoking the goddess’s blessings.

City-Wise Laxmi Puja Timings For Diwali 2025

Since the muhurat varies slightly across different regions, here is a detailed list of city-wise Diwali Laxmi Puja timings for 20 October 2025:

  • Delhi: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM
  • Noida: 7:07 PM – 8:18 PM
  • Lucknow: 6:56 PM – 8:04 PM
  • Varanasi: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM
  • Patna: 6:59 PM – 8:32 PM
  • Mathura: 7:08 PM – 8:17 PM
  • Jaipur: 7:17 PM – 8:25 PM
  • Kanpur: 6:59 PM – 8:07 PM
  • Pune: 7:38 PM – 8:37 PM
  • Chennai: 7:20 PM – 8:14 PM
  • Hyderabad: 7:21 PM – 8:19 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 7:36 PM – 8:40 PM
  • Gurugram: 7:09 PM – 8:19 PM
  • Bengaluru: 7:31 PM – 8:25 PM

Devotees in every city are encouraged to perform the Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja within their respective auspicious time slots to invite wealth, prosperity, and happiness into their homes.

Significance Of The Laxmi Puja Muhurat

Performing the Lakshmi Puja during the correct Pradosh and Vrishabha Kaal ensures that devotees receive the full blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that during this time, the goddess descends to earth, bestowing fortune and removing negativity from homes. Devotees light diyas, offer sweets, chant mantras, and pray for abundance and success in their lives.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Diwali 2025 Diwali 2025 Date Laxmi Puja Muhurat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Cities
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
GRAP-II Implemented In Delhi On Diwali Eve As Air Quality Slips To 'Very Poor' Category
India
Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas To Celebrate Diwali — WATCH
Festival On Frontlines: Army Jawans Light Up Border With Diyas To Celebrate Diwali — WATCH
World
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza, Accuses Hamas Of Violations
Israel 'Renews' Ceasefire Enforcement Hours After Strikes On Gaza
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget