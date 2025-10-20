Diwali 2025 Laxmi Puja Muhurat City-Wise: The festive spirit of Diwali 2025 has already begun to illuminate homes and markets across India. As families prepare to welcome prosperity and light through the worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh, one question arises, what is the exact time for the auspicious Lakshmi Puja this year? According to the Hindu Panchang, Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, 20 October 2025, and performing the puja during the Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Kaal is considered highly auspicious. Let’s take a look at the city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings across India.

Amavasya Tithi And Auspicious Puja Period

Diwali is celebrated during the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. In 2025, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:44 PM on 20 October and end at 5:54 PM on 21 October.

The most auspicious period for Lakshmi Puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, when Goddess Lakshmi is believed to visit devotees’ homes. This year, the Pradosh Kaal will last from 5:46 PM to 8:18 PM on 20 October.

Those who wish to perform the puja in the Vrishabha Kaal (Taurus Lagna) can do so between 7:08 PM and 9:03 PM, as this period is also considered highly favourable for invoking the goddess’s blessings.

City-Wise Laxmi Puja Timings For Diwali 2025

Since the muhurat varies slightly across different regions, here is a detailed list of city-wise Diwali Laxmi Puja timings for 20 October 2025:

Delhi: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

7:08 PM – 8:18 PM Noida: 7:07 PM – 8:18 PM

7:07 PM – 8:18 PM Lucknow: 6:56 PM – 8:04 PM

6:56 PM – 8:04 PM Varanasi: 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

7:08 PM – 8:18 PM Patna: 6:59 PM – 8:32 PM

6:59 PM – 8:32 PM Mathura: 7:08 PM – 8:17 PM

7:08 PM – 8:17 PM Jaipur: 7:17 PM – 8:25 PM

7:17 PM – 8:25 PM Kanpur: 6:59 PM – 8:07 PM

6:59 PM – 8:07 PM Pune: 7:38 PM – 8:37 PM

7:38 PM – 8:37 PM Chennai: 7:20 PM – 8:14 PM

7:20 PM – 8:14 PM Hyderabad: 7:21 PM – 8:19 PM

7:21 PM – 8:19 PM Ahmedabad: 7:36 PM – 8:40 PM

7:36 PM – 8:40 PM Gurugram: 7:09 PM – 8:19 PM

7:09 PM – 8:19 PM Bengaluru: 7:31 PM – 8:25 PM

Devotees in every city are encouraged to perform the Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja within their respective auspicious time slots to invite wealth, prosperity, and happiness into their homes.

Significance Of The Laxmi Puja Muhurat

Performing the Lakshmi Puja during the correct Pradosh and Vrishabha Kaal ensures that devotees receive the full blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that during this time, the goddess descends to earth, bestowing fortune and removing negativity from homes. Devotees light diyas, offer sweets, chant mantras, and pray for abundance and success in their lives.