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English NewsReligionDhanteras 2026: Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras 2026: Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras 2026: Share these 10 heartfelt wishes and 10 beautiful messages with family and friends on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 06:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhanteras marks auspicious beginning of five-day Diwali celebrations.
  • Festival signifies prosperity, good fortune, wealth, and happiness.
  • Article provides thoughtful wishes and messages for loved ones.
  • Wishes invoke blessings for health, wealth, and new beginnings.

Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious occasions of Diwali, celebrated with prayers, festive preparations and the exchange of warm wishes. The festival marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations and is associated with prosperity, good fortune, wealth and happiness. It is also a time when families come together to celebrate new beginnings and share festive cheer.

If you are looking for thoughtful ways to wish your family and friends, here are 10 heartfelt Dhanteras wishes and 10 beautiful messages to share with your loved ones on this special occasion.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026 Date: When Is Diwali? Check Dhanteras, Choti Diwali And Bhai Dooj Dates

Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

  • "May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with endless wealth, happiness and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Dhanteras 2026!"
  • "On this auspicious occasion, may your life sparkle with happiness and your home overflow with love and prosperity. Happy Dhanteras 2026!"
  • "May your home shine with happiness, your heart glow with positivity and your life be filled with countless blessings. Happy Dhanteras!"
  • "Sending you warm wishes on Dhanteras. May your life be blessed with good health, wealth, peace and everything your heart desires."
  • "May the glow of festive lights brighten your path and bring new hope and happiness into your life. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family!"
  • "Let this Dhanteras bring fresh beginnings, wonderful opportunities and endless happiness. Wishing you a prosperous festive season!"
  • "May your family always stay together, your home remain filled with laughter and your life shine with prosperity. Have a blessed Dhanteras!
  • "Wishing you the strength to achieve your dreams, the wisdom to make the right choices and the blessings to enjoy every success. Happy Dhanteras!"
  • "May your days be filled with positivity, your efforts bring rewarding results and your home always remain blessed. Shubh Dhanteras!"
  • "On this special occasion, may peace, prosperity and good fortune always find their way into your life. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Dhanteras!"

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2026: 24-Carat Or 22-Carat Gold Coin? Know Which One To Buy

Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

  • This Dhanteras, may your life be as bright as a thousand diyas and as precious as gold. May happiness and prosperity always stay by your side. Shubh Dhanteras!"
  • "Festivals become more special when shared with the people we love. Sending warm wishes to you and your family for a beautiful and prosperous Dhanteras."
  • "Wealth is not just about gold and silver; it is also about good health, loving relationships and happy moments. May you be blessed with all three. Happy Dhanteras!"
  • "As we celebrate Dhanteras, let us welcome positivity, cherish our loved ones and look forward to brighter beginnings. Wishing you a blessed day!"
  • "May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with abundance and Lord Dhanvantari bless your family with good health. Have a wonderful Dhanteras!"
  • "Let the festive lights remind us that every new beginning brings hope. May this Dhanteras open doors to happiness, success and prosperity."
  • "On this auspicious day, may you find happiness in little things, strength in difficult times and success in everything you do. Shubh Dhanteras!"
  • "May this festive occasion bring you closer to your dreams and fill your life with countless moments worth celebrating. Happy Dhanteras!"
  • "A little prayer, a glowing diya and a heart full of gratitude make every celebration special. May your Dhanteras be filled with beautiful memories."
  • "May this Dhanteras be the beginning of a wonderful journey filled with success, good fortune and cherished moments with your loved ones."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is an auspicious occasion that marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. It is associated with prosperity, good fortune, wealth, and happiness.

What does Dhanteras symbolize?

Dhanteras symbolizes prosperity, good fortune, wealth, and happiness. It is also a time for families to celebrate new beginnings and share festive cheer.

How is Dhanteras typically celebrated?

Dhanteras is celebrated with prayers, festive preparations, and the exchange of warm wishes. Families come together to celebrate new beginnings and share festive cheer.

Which deities are commonly mentioned in Dhanteras wishes?

Wishes often invoke Goddess Lakshmi to bless homes with wealth and prosperity. Lord Dhanvantari is also mentioned for good health.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 06:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanteras Wishes Happy Dhanteras Dhanteras Messages Diwali 2026 Dhanteras 2026
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