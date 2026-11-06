Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanteras involves auspicious buying, avoiding certain inauspicious items.

Glass, iron, plastic, sharp objects invite negative influences.

Black items, leather goods also symbolize misfortune.

Never bring empty newly purchased utensils into the home.

Dhanteras 2026: Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari into the home. While buying gold, silver and brass items is a popular tradition, certain things are believed to be inauspicious to purchase on this day. According to astrological and Vastu beliefs, buying certain items may invite the negative influence of Rahu and Shani (Saturn).

People often focus on purchasing precious metals on Dhanteras but overlook everyday household items that are also considered inauspicious. If you are planning to go shopping for the festival, here are seven things you should avoid buying to maintain prosperity and positivity at home.

1. Glassware

Fancy crockery and decorative items made of glass may look attractive, but glass is associated with Rahu, the shadow planet, in astrology. Rahu is believed to represent confusion, sudden difficulties and financial losses. According to these beliefs, purchasing glass items on Dhanteras may invite Rahu's negative influence into the house, potentially leading to unnecessary expenses and financial instability.

2. Black-Coloured Items

Black is traditionally associated with negativity, mourning and darkness. In Sanatan Dharma, wearing or purchasing black clothes and other black-coloured items during auspicious occasions is generally considered inauspicious.

Since Dhanteras is celebrated as a festival of good fortune and prosperity, people are advised to avoid buying black clothes, footwear and black-coloured household items on this day.

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3. Empty Utensils

Buying utensils made of brass, copper or bronze is considered highly auspicious on Dhanteras. However, bringing a newly purchased utensil home completely empty is believed to be inauspicious.

An empty vessel is traditionally associated with emptiness and poverty. Therefore, if you purchase a new utensil on Dhanteras, it is advised to put some rice, batasha, jaggery or a coin inside it before bringing it across the threshold of your home. This is believed to invite Goddess Lakshmi and maintain prosperity in the household.

4. Iron Items

According to astrology, iron is associated with Lord Shani, who is regarded as the deity of karma and justice. While donating iron on certain occasions may be considered auspicious, purchasing iron items on a sacred festival like Dhanteras is traditionally discouraged.

Bringing iron utensils, furniture or tools home on this day is believed to increase Shani's negative influence, potentially resulting in financial difficulties and obstacles.

5. Knives, Scissors And Sharp Objects

People often purchase new kitchen equipment and household essentials during Dhanteras. However, buying knives, scissors, needles and other sharp objects is traditionally considered inauspicious.

According to Vastu beliefs, sharp objects may bring negative energy into the house and create disagreements among family members. They are also believed to cause tension in relationships and disturb the mental peace of the household.

6. Plastic And Fibre Items

Plastic and fibre products are considered unstable and inauspicious in certain traditional Vastu and astrological beliefs. These materials are associated with the negative energies of Rahu and Ketu.

Buying plastic containers, buckets or decorative household items on Dhanteras is believed to create financial instability and affect the flow of prosperity in the home.

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7. Leather Products

Leather is made from animal hide and is traditionally avoided during religious ceremonies and auspicious occasions in certain Hindu beliefs.

Therefore, purchasing leather wallets, belts, shoes or jackets on Dhanteras is considered inauspicious. According to these beliefs, bringing leather products home on this day may displease Goddess Lakshmi and invite poverty into the household.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on traditional beliefs and religious information. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting on any such information

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]