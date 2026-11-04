Dhanteras 2026: 24-Carat Or 22-Carat Gold Coin? Know Which One To Buy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhanteras on Nov 6th: buy gold for prosperity.

Prioritize 24-carat gold (999 fineness) and verify bill.

HUID not mandatory; verify weight, purity, manufacturer, bill.

Lakshmi-Ganesh coins: seller reliability and purity are crucial.

Dhanteras 2026 Gold Coin Buying Tips: If you're planning to buy a gold coin on Dhanteras, don't judge by its luster and price alone. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 6th. There is a religious belief that buying gold and silver on this day is auspicious. Coins depicting Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are particularly sought after. However, not every gold coin found in the market is necessarily pure gold.

Why Is It Auspicious To Buy A Gold Coin For Lakshmi Puja?

Dhanteras is associated with the mythological story of Lord Dhanvantari and the churning of the ocean. The tradition of buying gold on this day is associated with wealth, stability, and prosperity. Many families keep Lakshmi-Ganesh coins purchased on Dhanteras in the Diwali puja.

Although purchasing a gold coin is not religiously mandatory, a silver coin can also be used for worship, depending on your financial capacity.

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24 Carat Or 22 Carat: Which Coin To Buy?

The purity of gold is measured in carats. 24-carat gold is almost pure, while 22-carat gold contains other metals. A 24-carat coin with a 999 fineness contains approximately 99.9 percent gold. A 22-carat coin with a 916 fineness contains 91.6 percent gold. Therefore, before purchasing, be sure to compare the purity listed on the coin with the information on the bill.

Is HUID Required On Every Gold Coin?

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the mandatory hallmarking rules applicable to gold jewelry do not apply to gold bullion and coins of 999 and 995 purity. Only approved refineries or mints can hallmark such coins with BIS. Therefore, the absence of a HUID on a coin is not, in itself, proof of counterfeiting.

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Buyers should check the coin's weight, purity, manufacturer's name, packaging, and a valid bill. Also, ask the dealer about return terms.

What To Look For When Buying A Coin With The Image Of Lakshmi-Ganesh?

It's a tradition in many families to receive coins depicting Lakshmi and Ganesha for worship. However, simply having images of deities doesn't guarantee purity. The purity of the coin, such as 999 or 916, and the reliability of the seller are more important. From a religious perspective, devotion and cleanliness are important in worship. It is not necessary to purchase expensive coins.

Auspicious Time For Lakshmi-Kubera Puja On Dhanteras 2026

According to the calendar, Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 10:30 am on November 6th in Delhi. The auspicious time for Lakshmi-Kubera Puja will be from 6:02 pm to 7:57 pm. This is the time for worship, not the mandatory time to buy gold.

The purpose of buying gold on Dhanteras is not only to accumulate wealth, but also to wish for happiness and prosperity for the family. Therefore, when purchasing coins for Lakshmi Puja, it is important to have religious beliefs and accurate information about their purity and value.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.