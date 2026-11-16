Devuthani Ekadashi 2026: Lord Vishnu To Awaken On November 20, Check 11 Wedding Dates This Year

Lord Shri Hari Vishnu will awaken on November 20 after four months of Yog Nidra. With this, the four-month-long pause on auspicious ceremonies will come to an end. November and December will have 11 wedding muhurat dates. After this, Kharmas will begin, and all auspicious ceremonies will remain suspended until Makar Sankranti.

According to Dr Aneesh Vyas, director of Pal Balaji Astrology Institute, Jaipur-Jodhpur, Devuthani Ekadashi falling in the month of Kartik marks the return of wedding celebrations and auspicious ceremonies. This year, weddings will take place on four days in November and seven days in December.

It is noteworthy that auspicious ceremonies will resume after a break of approximately 123 days following Devuthani Ekadashi. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha begins on November 20 at 7:16 AM and ends on November 21 at 6:32 AM. Considering the Panchang, Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 20 this year.

Wedding Season Begins With The Awakening Of Lord Vishnu

Astrologer Dr Aneesh Vyas explained that wedding muhurats begin from Devuthani Ekadashi because Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long Yog Nidra on this day. It is also known as the festival of awakening the gods, and auspicious ceremonies such as weddings begin from this day and continue on several favourable dates ahead.

This year, Devuthani Ekadashi falls on November 20, marking the beginning of the wedding season with celebrations across the country. Several important dates in November and December are considered particularly auspicious for marriages. Devuthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 20, and auspicious ceremonies will begin with Tulsi-Shaligram Vivah. Weddings and other auspicious ceremonies remained prohibited during the four months when Lord Vishnu was believed to be resting. Wedding muhurats will begin from November 20, but Kharmas will commence on December 16, 2026, and continue until January 15, 2027.

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Kharmas Begins From December 16

Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr Aneesh Vyas stated that Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 20. On this day, devotees will ceremonially awaken the gods in their homes. There will be several auspicious wedding dates in November and the first half of December.

After this, Kharmas will begin on December 16, 2026, when the Sun enters Sagittarius. It will continue until January 15, 2027, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. During this period, auspicious ceremonies will remain suspended. Kharmas will end when the Sun enters Capricorn on January 15, after which wedding muhurats will resume.

Significance Of Auspicious Wedding Muhurats

Astrologer Dr Aneesh Vyas explained that conducting a wedding during an auspicious muhurat is believed to bring positive energy into married life. In Indian society, marriages performed without considering an auspicious muhurat are traditionally regarded as unfavourable, as it is believed that they may lead to difficulties in life.

This is why weddings are traditionally conducted during auspicious timings, and families often consult astrologers to determine suitable muhurats during the wedding season.

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Religious Significance Of Marriage

Astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr Aneesh Vyas stated that Sanatan Dharma is one of the world's oldest religions and is enriched with numerous traditions and beliefs. One such tradition is marriage, considered one of the happiest moments in a person's life.

Marriages are performed in different ways, each carrying its own customs and significance. In Hinduism, marriage is one of the 16 sacred samskaras and is considered essential for entering the Grihastha Ashram, or householders' stage of life.

Therefore, marriage is regarded as one of the most important and auspicious ceremonies in Hindu scriptures.

Auspicious Wedding Dates In 2026

According to astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr Aneesh Vyas, the important wedding dates in November and December 2026 are as follows:

November 2026

November 21

November 24

November 25

November 26

December 2026

December 2

December 3

December 4

December 5

December 6

December 11

December 12

Dates may vary or change slightly due to differences in Panchang calculations.