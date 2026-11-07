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English NewsReligionChoti Diwali 2026: Know Yam Deepdan Muhurat, Abhyang Snan Timings And Puja Rituals

Choti Diwali 2026: Know Yam Deepdan Muhurat, Abhyang Snan Timings And Puja Rituals

Choti Diwali 2026: Know the date, Yam Deepdan muhurat, Abhyang Snan timings, puja rituals and the significance of Naraka Chaturdashi.

Written By : Astrologer Nitika Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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  • Traditions stem from King Bali, Vamana, and Lord Yama.

Choti Diwali 2026: Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, a day after Dhanteras and before the main Diwali festival. It is also known as Choti Diwali, Roop Chaudas, Roop Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas. The festival is part of the five-day Diwali celebrations.

This year, there is some confusion regarding whether Choti Diwali should be celebrated on November 7 or November 8. According to astrologer Neetika Sharma, Director of Shri Lakshminarayan Astro Solution in Ajmer, the Panchang calculations indicate different timings for Yam Deepdan and Abhyang Snan.

Naraka Chaturdashi 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

  • Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: November 7, 2026, at 10:38 AM

  • Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: November 8, 2026, at 11:29 AM

  • Pradosh Kaal Deepdan Muhurat: November 7, from 5:31 PM to 8:09 PM

  • Abhyang Snan Muhurat: November 8, from 5:41 AM to 6:38 AM

November 7: Yam Deepdan, Kali Chaudas And Hanuman Puja

The Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail during the Pradosh Kaal on November 7. Therefore, Yam Deepdan, worship of Goddess Kali and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, owing to the midnight presence of Chaturdashi Tithi, will be observed on November 7.

November 8: Roop Chaudas And Abhyang Snan

The tradition of observing the sunrise-based date and taking an auspicious bath with an herbal paste before sunrise will be followed on the morning of November 8.

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Hanuman Jayanti Coincides With Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi

According to North Indian traditions, Lord Hanuman is believed to have appeared during the midnight hours of Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi.

The following Sanskrit verse is associated with the occasion:

Ashchinyasyaasite pakshe bhutaayaam cha mahaanishi,
Bhaumavaare Anjanaadevi Hanumantamajijanat.

Since Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail during the Nishith Kaal (midnight) on November 7, 2026, Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated that night according to North Indian traditions. In South India, the festival is observed on Chaitra Purnima.

Mythological Story: King Bali And The Blessing Of Lord Vamana

The tradition of lighting lamps for Lord Yama on Naraka Chaturdashi is associated with the story of Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar.

In ancient times, the generous demon king Bali conquered all three worlds through his valour and wanted to complete 100 yajnas to claim the throne of heaven. To protect the gods, Lord Vishnu took the form of Vamana and approached King Bali, asking for three steps of land as alms.

As soon as Bali made the promise, Vamana Dev assumed a gigantic form and covered the entire universe in just two steps. For the third step, Bali offered his own head. Pleased with Bali's devotion and generosity, Lord Vamana asked him to seek a boon.

Bali prayed, "O Narayana! You measured my entire kingdom from Kartik Krishna Trayodashi to Amavasya. Therefore, whoever lights a lamp for Lord Yama on Chaturdashi during this period should never have to face hell or the torment of Yama."

Lord Vamana accepted the prayer. Since then, lighting lamps for Lord Yama on the evening of Naraka Chaturdashi has been a tradition, with devotees praying for protection against untimely death and for good health.

ALSO READ | Dhanteras 2026: Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

Significance Of Abhyang Snan On Roop Chaturdashi

Roop Chaudas is associated with physical beauty, cleanliness, and good health. On this day, devotees follow the tradition of taking a special bath using a herbal body paste.

  • Preparing the herbal paste: A traditional paste is prepared by mixing turmeric, sandalwood, and mustard or sesame oil.

  • Bathing ritual: On November 8, between 5:41 AM and 6:38 AM, devotees apply the paste to their bodies before sunrise, gently massage it, and then bathe with fresh water. It is believed that this ritual enhances skin radiance, removes negative energy, and promotes good health throughout the year.

Different Traditions Of Choti Diwali Across India

In North India, the festival is celebrated as Choti Diwali, with homes illuminated, sweets distributed, and lamps lit in honour of Lord Yama.

In Gujarat and Maharashtra, Goddess Kali is worshipped on Kali Chaudas, while in South India, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated with a medicinal bath using sesame oil, seeking protection from evil.

Simple Puja Rituals For Choti Diwali

  • Early morning: Take an Abhyang Snan during Brahma Muhurat and wear clean clothes.

  • Puja area: Purify the north-eastern corner of the house with Gangajal and prepare an altar or platform.

  • Invocation: Place idols or pictures of Lord Yama, Lord Krishna, Goddess Kali, Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman and Lord Vamana.

  • Puja materials: Offer Panchamrit, roli, sandalwood, kumkum, akshat, incense and flowers to the deities.

  • Aarti and mantras: Chant auspicious mantras associated with the deities and perform aarti using camphor.

  • Evening Deepdan: During Pradosh Kaal, light a four-faced lamp outside the main entrance of the house, facing south, in the name of Lord Yama. Also place lamps in the corners of the house and on the terrace, praying for happiness and prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Abhyang Snan and what is its purpose?

Abhyang Snan is a ritual bath using a herbal paste (turmeric, sandalwood, oil) taken before sunrise. It is believed to enhance skin radiance, remove negative energy, and promote good health.

About the author Astrologer Nitika Sharma

Nitika Sharma is a renowned astrologer and tarot card reader. A postgraduate in MSc Computer Science and trained in Jyotish Praveen and Jyotish Visharad, Nitika Sharma's articles are published in various newspapers and TV channels. She is also an expert in Vastu predictions. After thoroughly studying astrological texts and striving to make life easier for the general public, many of Nitika Sharma's predictions have proven true. She has over 10 years of experience in astrology. 
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
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Choti Diwali 2026 Naraka Chaturdashi Yam Deepdan Muhurat
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