Chhath Puja 2026: Who Is Chhathi Maiya? Know Her Mythological Story And Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chhathi Maiya is worshipped for children's well-being during Chhath Puja.

Known as Shashthi Devi, she restored King Priyavrat's lifeless child.

Regarded as Prakriti's manifestation, sometimes Surya Dev's sister.

Devotees seek her blessings for maternal protection and family prosperity.

Chhathi Maiya is worshipped during Chhath Puja alongside Surya Dev, with devotees seeking her blessings for children, motherhood, and family well-being. Her identity draws from Hindu mythology as well as regional traditions, where she is often associated with Shashthi Devi, also known as Devasena. Some communities regard her as the sister of the Sun God, while other accounts describe a different relationship. A story in the Devi Bhagavata Purana tells how she restored the life of a child born to King Priyavrat and Queen Malini. This account helps explain why devotees consider her a protector of children in many traditions.

Who Is Chhathi Maiya In Hindu Mythology?

Chhathi Maiya's name is closely associated with Shashthi Devi, a goddess worshipped for the protection and well-being of children. The word 'Shashthi' refers to the sixth day of the lunar fortnight, while 'Maiya' is a term of affection meaning mother.

According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Shashthi Devi is a manifestation of Prakriti and is worshipped as a divine protector of children. She is also identified as Devsena, the wife of Lord Kartikeya. Her blessings are traditionally sought for safe childbirth, children's longevity, and the happiness of families.

Her identity also varies across regional beliefs. In several parts of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhathi Maiya is popularly regarded as the sister of Surya Dev. Some other mythological interpretations associate her with the Sun God in a different relationship. These variations reflect the different traditions through which the goddess is worshipped.

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Chhathi Maiya's Story: King Priyavrat And Queen Malini

One of the well-known accounts associated with Shashthi Devi appears in the Devi Bhagavata Purana. The story revolves around King Priyavrat and his wife, Queen Malini, who desperately wanted a child but were unable to become parents.

Seeking a solution, King Priyavrat approached sage Kashyapa. The sage advised the royal couple to perform a Putreshti Yajna, a sacred ritual traditionally performed with the desire to have children.

Following the yajna, Queen Malini became pregnant and eventually gave birth to a son. However, the child was born lifeless, leaving the king and queen devastated.

Overcome with grief, King Priyavrat carried the child's body to the cremation ground. According to the account, a divine woman then appeared before him in a celestial chariot. She introduced herself as Devsena, also known as Shashthi Devi, and explained that she was a manifestation of the sixth part of Prakriti.

The goddess subsequently lifted the lifeless child and restored him to life. She also instructed the king to worship her and spread awareness about her blessings.

King Priyavrat followed her instructions and began observing rituals in her honour. This story is traditionally associated with the belief that Shashthi Devi protects children, blesses couples with offspring and safeguards families.

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Why Is Chhathi Maiya Worshipped During Chhath Puja?

The story of King Priyavrat and Queen Malini explains why Chhathi Maiya is particularly revered by parents and families. Devotees seek her blessings for their children's good health, long life, safety and happiness.

Her association with childbirth is not limited to Chhath Puja. In certain Hindu traditions, Shashthi Devi is worshipped on the sixth day after a child's birth. Families also observe rituals dedicated to her during important stages of a child's early life.

During Chhath, devotees pray to both Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev. While the Sun God is worshipped as the source of energy, light, and life, Chhathi Maiya is invoked for maternal protection and family well-being.

This devotion is reflected throughout the four-day festival. From preparing traditional offerings to observing the rigorous fast and offering Arghya to the setting and rising Sun, devotees remember both deities through prayers and folk songs.

Chhathi Maiya's worship therefore brings an important family-centred aspect to Chhath Puja, with devotees praying for the well-being of their children and loved ones.

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