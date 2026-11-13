Chhath Puja starts on Friday, November 13, 2026. It's a rigorous four-day Nirjala fast, uniquely worshipping both the rising and setting sun.
Chhath Puja 2026 Sunset Time: Check Exact Sandhya Arghya And Usha Arghya Timings In Patna, Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities?
Chhath Puja 2026 begins on November 13. Check city-wise sunset timings for Sandhya Arghya on November 15, sunrise timings for Usha Arghya, and the complete four-day festival calendar.
- The four-day Chhath Puja begins November 13, 2026.
- Rigorous fasting, worshipping setting and rising suns observed.
- Nahai-Khaay (Nov 13) and Kharna (Nov 14) begin observances.
- Specific city-wise sunset times provided for Sandhya Arghya.
Chhath Puja 2026 Sunset Time: The grand festival of folk faith, Chhath Puja, begins on Friday, November 13, 2026. The most important day of this four-day-long, rigorous Nirjala fast is the Sandhya Arghya (first offering), which will be offered this year on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
Chhath is the only festival in which both the rising sun and the setting sun are worshipped by offering prayers. Since sunset times vary in different parts of India, the timings for evening prayers vary from city to city. Below is a complete list of the times the sun will set in your city on November 15th, according to the Drik Panchang.
Exact Sandhya Arghya (Sunset) Time In Your City (November 15, 2026)
According to the calculations of Drik Panchang, the timings of sunset (Sham Arghya) and sunrise (Usha Arghya) on the next day, i.e., 16th November, in the major cities of the country will be as follows:
There may be a local difference of 1 to 2 minutes in sunset due to river banks or tall buildings.
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Complete 4-day Chhath Puja Calendar 2026
According to the Druk Panchang, the main dates of this great festival, which is celebrated from Chaturthi to Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, are as follows:
First Day – Nahai-Khaay (13 November 2026, Friday): On this day, the fasting person takes a bath in holy rivers or at home and consumes satvik food consisting of pumpkin rice and gram dal.
Day 2 - Kharna (November 14, 2026, Saturday): After observing a day-long fast, after sunset, prasad of jaggery pudding and roti cooked on a clay stove is consumed. This marks the beginning of the arduous 36-hour fast.
Third Day - Sandhya Arghya (15 November 2026, Sunday): On Shashthi Tithi, in the evening, the fasting person along with his family reaches the ghat and, standing in waist-deep water, offers Arghya to the setting sun.
Fourth Day – Usha Arghya and Parana (16 November 2026, Monday): After offering Arghya to the rising Sun on the morning of Saptami Tithi, the fasting person breaks his 36-hour fast by taking Prasad.
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Important Things For Evening Prayer
- Reach the ghat before time: Reach the ghat at least 30 to 45 minutes before the scheduled sunset time with the puja materials (soup, daura, thekua, seasonal fruits, sugarcane, and lamp).
- Method of offering Arghya: Decorate fruits and Thekua in a bamboo bowl and offer Arghya to the Sun God with a stream of milk and water from a copper or brass pot.
- Shashthi Tithi Timings: According to Drik Panchang, Kartik Shukla Shashthi Tithi will begin at 11:23 pm on November 14 and end at 02:00 am on November 16.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does Chhath Puja begin in 2026, and what is its main characteristic?
What is the date for the Sandhya Arghya during Chhath Puja 2026, and what does it involve?
The Sandhya Arghya is on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Fasting individuals offer prayers to the setting sun while standing in waist-deep water at a ghat.
When does the 36-hour Nirjala fast for Chhath Puja begin and end?
The rigorous 36-hour fast begins after sunset on Kharna (November 14, 2026) and is broken after offering Usha Arghya on November 16, 2026.
What preparations are recommended for the Evening Arghya during Chhath Puja?
Devotees should arrive at the ghat 30-45 minutes early with puja materials. These include a soup, daura, thekua, seasonal fruits, sugarcane, and a lamp.