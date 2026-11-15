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English NewsReligionChhath Puja 2026: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, City-Wise Sunset Timings For Delhi, Patna, Mumbai And More

Chhath Puja 2026: Sandhya Arghya Muhurat, City-Wise Sunset Timings For Delhi, Patna, Mumbai And More

Chhath Puja 2026 Sandhya Arghya will be observed on November 15. Check sunset timings for Delhi, Patna and Mumbai, along with shubh muhurat, Panchang and Usha Arghya details.

Written By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chhath Sandhya Arghya observed Sunday, November 15.
  • Devotees offer prayers at sunset; timings vary by city.
  • Fast continues overnight, concludes Monday with Usha Arghya.

Chhath Mahaparv's Sandhya Arghya will be observed on Sunday, November 15. Devotees observing the four-day festival will offer prayers to the setting Sun as part of the traditional rituals. Sunset timings vary across cities, with the Sun setting at 5:28 PM in Delhi, 5:01 PM in Patna and 6:00 PM in Mumbai.

The festival is observed on Kartik Shukla Shashthi, and the third day is considered particularly significant as devotees offer Arghya to the setting Sun. The fast continues after the evening prayers and concludes the following morning after Usha Arghya.

Chhath Sandhya Arghya 2026: Sunset Timings In Major Cities

Sunset timings are important for devotees preparing to offer Sandhya Arghya. Here are the timings for three major cities:

  • Patna: 5:01 PM
  • New Delhi: 5:28 PM
  • Mumbai: 6:00 PM

Devotees should plan their arrival at the ghats according to their local sunset timings. Preparations, including arranging the traditional offerings and पूजा सामग्री, should be completed in advance to avoid delays.

Chhath Fast Continues After Sandhya Arghya

The Chhath fast does not conclude with Sandhya Arghya. After offering prayers to the setting Sun on Sunday evening, devotees continue their fast overnight.

On Monday, November 16, devotees will perform Usha Arghya by offering prayers to the rising Sun. In New Delhi, sunrise is expected at 6:44 AM. The fast will be concluded after the morning ritual, followed by Paran.

Although Shashthi Tithi ends at 2:00 AM on November 16, the conclusion of the lunar date does not mark the end of the Chhath fast. The final ritual is performed the following morning.

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Aaj Ka Panchang 15 November 2026: Tithi, Nakshatra And Yoga

According to the Hindu Panchang, Sunday, November 15, falls during Kartik Shukla Shashthi. Here are the important Panchang details for the day:

  • Day: Sunday
  • Month: Kartik
  • Paksha: Shukla Paksha
  • Tithi: Shashthi until 2:00 AM on November 16, followed by Saptami
  • Nakshatra: Uttarashada until 11:28 PM, followed by Shravana
  • Yoga: Gand
  • Karana: Kaulav until 12:43 PM, followed by Taitil
  • Sun Sign: Libra
  • Moon Sign: Capricorn
  • Sunrise: 6:44 AM
  • Sunset: 5:28 PM
  • Moonrise: 11:45 AM
  • Moonset: 10:14 PM

At sunset, Shashthi Tithi and Uttarashada Nakshatra will be in effect. The Nakshatra will change to Shravana later at night, while the Moon will remain in Capricorn throughout the day.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga And Rahukaal

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga will prevail from 6:44 AM until 11:28 PM. Rahukaal will occur between 4:07 PM and 5:28 PM.

The Panchang mentions several overlapping auspicious and inauspicious periods. However, Chhath Sandhya Arghya is traditionally offered at sunset, and devotees follow the ritual according to the setting Sun rather than treating Rahukaal as a separate schedule for the offering.

ALSO READ | Chhath Puja 2026: 100+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Shubh Muhurat And Other Timings

Here are the important muhurat and kaal timings for Sunday:

  • Brahma Muhurat: 4:57 AM to 5:50 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM
  • Vijaya Muhurat: 1:53 PM to 2:36 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurat: 5:28 PM to 5:54 PM
  • Amrit Kaal: 4:15 PM to 6:04 PM
  • Nishita Muhurat: 11:39 PM to 12:32 AM on November 16
  • Yamaganda: 12:06 PM to 1:26 PM
  • Gulika Kaal: 2:47 PM to 4:07 PM
  • Dusht Muhurat: 4:02 PM to 4:45 PM

There is no Bhadra on Sunday, as the day's Karanas do not include Vishti. Uttarashada and Shravana Nakshatras also mean that Panchak and Gandmool are not present. Skanda Shashthi and Soorasamharam are also observed on this day.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is observed on November 15, 2026, during Chhath Mahaparv?

On November 15, 2026, devotees will observe Chhath Mahaparv's Sandhya Arghya. This involves offering prayers to the setting Sun as part of the traditional rituals.

What time is sunset for Sandhya Arghya in Delhi, Patna, and Mumbai on November 15, 2026?

On November 15, 2026, sunset for Sandhya Arghya will be at 5:28 PM in Delhi, 5:01 PM in Patna, and 6:00 PM in Mumbai.

When does the Chhath fast end after Sandhya Arghya?

The Chhath fast continues overnight after Sandhya Arghya. It concludes the next morning, November 16, after devotees perform Usha Arghya to the rising Sun.

Is the Sandhya Arghya offering affected by Rahukaal?

No, Chhath Sandhya Arghya is traditionally offered at sunset. Devotees follow the setting Sun's timing for the ritual, regardless of Rahukaal.

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a Vedic astrologer, editor, and media strategist whose work sits at the intersection of astrology, spirituality, culture, and modern life. He currently leads digital content and editorial strategy for Astro, Religion, and Dharma LIVE at ABP Live, where he works on making traditional knowledge relevant to contemporary audiences. With a background in both journalism and astrology, Hirdesh brings together classical wisdom and modern storytelling. He studied Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, and pursued formal studies in Astrology and Vastu Shastra at IIMT University, Meerut. This combination of media training and traditional learning has shaped a distinctive approach to interpreting astrology in today's rapidly changing world.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 09:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sandhya Arghya Shubh Muhurat Chhath Puja 2026 Sunset Timings
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