Chhath Puja 2026: Kharna Rituals, Religious Significance And Rules Of The 36-Hour Fast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharna purifies mind and soul for spiritual discipline.

Special jaggery kheer, Rasiyav, is prepared as sacred prasad.

Devotees consume prasad, beginning the 36-hour Nirjala fast.

Chhath Puja 2026: Kharna, the second day of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv, is observed with devotion and strict fasting. Know the significance of Kharna Puja, why jaggery kheer is prepared as prasad, and when the 36-hour Nirjala fast begins.

Kharna Puja 2026: Significance And Religious Beliefs

Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, is celebrated over four days. After Nahay Khay, the festival moves to its second and important ritual, Kharna, which symbolises purity, devotion and spiritual discipline.

According to religious beliefs, the word Kharna is associated with purification. While Nahay Khay focuses on physical cleanliness, Kharna is believed to emphasise the purification of the mind and soul. Devotees prepare themselves spiritually for the challenging 36-hour Nirjala fast that follows.

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Why Is Jaggery Kheer Prepared On Kharna?

One of the most important traditions of Kharna is preparing a special prasad known as Rasiyav, a traditional rice pudding made with jaggery, milk and rice.

The prasad is prepared using traditional methods, often on a new earthen stove with mango wood. Roti, prepared from wheat flour and coated with ghee, is also offered alongside the kheer.

The preparation of Kharna prasad reflects the festival's emphasis on simplicity, purity and devotion. According to religious beliefs, the traditional offering holds special significance and is considered sacred.

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Kharna Prasad Rituals And Rules

On Kharna day, devotees wake up early, take a bath and worship the Sun God before observing a day-long fast.

After sunset, the special kheer and roti are prepared and offered to Chhathi Maiya and the family deities. The fasting devotee consumes the prasad after the offering, following which it is distributed among family members and neighbours.

According to tradition, devotees consume Kharna prasad in a peaceful and quiet environment. The ritual is associated with concentration, devotion and spiritual discipline.

When Does The 36-Hour Nirjala Fast Begin?

The rigorous 36-hour Nirjala fast begins after devotees consume Kharna prasad on the evening of the second day of Chhath Puja.

Following this, devotees abstain from food and water until the final morning of the festival. The fast is considered one of the most challenging aspects of Chhath and is observed with immense faith and dedication.

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