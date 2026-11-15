Chhath Puja 2026: 100+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

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Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals celebrated with immense devotion, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal. Dedicated to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, the four-day festival celebrates gratitude, faith, prosperity, and the importance of nature. Devotees observe a rigorous fast, offer Arghya to the setting and rising Sun, and pray for the well-being and happiness of their families. On this auspicious occasion, share these heartfelt Chhath Puja wishes, messages, and greetings with your loved ones.