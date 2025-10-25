Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Chhath Puja 2025: The Festival Of Faith That Needs No Priest, Only Pure Devotion

Chhath Puja 2025 is a festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, celebrated with deep devotion, without the need for priests or rituals, just pure faith and family togetherness.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja begins today, on 25 October 2025, marking the start of a four-day festival deeply rooted in devotion, purity, and gratitude. What began in Bihar has now become a global celebration of faith, where people of all ages and backgrounds join in worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for family prosperity, good health, and happiness.

What sets this festival apart is its remarkable simplicity, it requires no priest, no elaborate rituals, and no complex chants. Instead, it’s a celebration of heartfelt connection between devotee and deity, performed with sheer devotion, discipline, and purity of intent.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025 Schedule: Know Complete Timings For Nahaye-Khaye, Kharna, And Surya Arghya

The Significance Of Chhath Mahaparv

The Chhath Mahaparv spans four sacred days filled with fasting, prayers, and family participation. It’s not just a ritual; it’s a community festival that brings together families, neighbours, and entire regions in collective devotion. Each day carries symbolic meaning, from cleansing the body and soul to offering gratitude to the rising and setting sun.

During the festival, devotees (known as vratis) offer prayers to the Sun God, seeking blessings for the well-being of their families and children. The goddess Chhathi Maiya, considered the sixth form of Devi who protects offspring, is also worshipped on this occasion. The belief is that her blessings ensure the health and longevity of one’s children, a tradition still deeply cherished across generations.

Why Chhath Puja Needs No Priest Or Rituals

One of the most unique aspects of Chhath Puja is that it requires no priest or intermediary. The devotee performs every part of the worship personally, guided by sincerity and faith rather than ritualistic precision. Whether male or female, married or unmarried, widow or widower, anyone with a pure heart can observe this sacred fast.

The offerings are simple: diyas, incense sticks, flowers, and traditional sweets like thekua made from wheat flour and jaggery, alongside seasonal fruits. Every act of worship, lighting a lamp, preparing offerings, or reciting prayers, is performed by the vrati themselves. This self-reliant form of worship reflects the festival’s true essence, faith above formality, and devotion above ritual.

Chhath Puja’s beauty lies in its purity, no grandeur, no pomp, just collective devotion that connects humans to nature and divinity through discipline and love.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Chhathi Maiya Chhath Puja 2025 Chhath Mahaparv
