Cheti Chand 2026: Date, Significance, And All You Need To Know About The Sindhi New Year

While the Hindu New Year begins with Chaitra Navratri and the Marathi New Year is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, the Sindhi New Year starts with Cheti Chand. The month of Chaitra is called Chet in Sindhi, and the moon is referred to as Chandu. Hence, Cheti Chand literally means the moon of Chaitra. This day is dedicated to Jhulelal, the revered water deity worshipped by the Sindhi community.

This year, Cheti Chand will be observed on March 20, 2026. The festival is celebrated on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. Several beliefs and legends are associated with Cheti Chand. For the Sindhi community, the day holds deep cultural and spiritual importance. Here’s a look at its significance, rituals, and traditions.

ALSO READ: Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Vidhi, Spiritual Importance, And More

Cheti Chand Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for Cheti Chand puja on March 20, 2026, is from 6:51 PM to 8:12 PM, lasting for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Why Cheti Chand Is Celebrated

Cheti Chand is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, also known as Uderolal, who is regarded as the patron saint and protector of the Sindhi community. The festival is observed to preserve Sindhi culture and promote unity, brotherhood, and harmony within the community.

The tradition of worshipping Jhulelal is especially prominent among Sindhi Hindus who migrated from Pakistan’s Sindh province and settled in various parts of India.

How Cheti Chand Is Celebrated

On this day, members of the Sindhi community perform various rituals and offer prayers. Many devotees observe a 40-day prayer period known as 'Chaliho', during which continuous worship is performed. Some people also observe a fast on Cheti Chand.

A sacred offering called Behrana Sahib (also known as Bhet) is prepared. It includes sugar, fruits, cardamom, an oil lamp, and akho. Devotees carry Behrana Sahib along with an idol of Lord Jhulelal to a river or lake.

Another important ritual is Jyoti Jagan, where a lamp made of wheat flour with five wicks is lit. After the prayers, Behrana Sahib is immersed in water, prasad is distributed, and donations are made to the poor.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]