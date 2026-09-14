India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsReligionChaurchan 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time And Significance Of Moon Worship

Chaurchan 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time And Significance Of Moon Worship

Chaurchan 2026 will be celebrated on September 14 in Mithila and parts of Bihar. Observed on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi, the festival is dedicated to Lord Chandra.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chaurchan festival celebrates moon god in Mithila, Bihar.
  • Worship prevents false accusations from moon-sighting, ensuring family prosperity.
  • Rituals involve special prayers, offerings to the moon god.

The  Chaurchan festival is celebrated in Mithila and several areas of Bihar on Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a special folk-religious tradition associated with the worship of the moon god and the sighting of the moon on Chaturthi. It is also known as Chaurchand or Chauthchandra. On this day, the moon is worshipped, and happiness, prosperity, and well-being for the family are prayed for. 

When Is Chaurchan 2026?

In 2026, the festival of Chaurchan will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th. According to the calendar, the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi date will begin at 7:06 am on September 14th and will last until 7:44 am on September 15th. Moonrise will occur at around 9:02 am and moonset at around 8:08 pm. However, local worship and moonrise times may vary depending on the location.
 
ALSO READ | London's Thames Witnesses First Ganga Aarti As Thousands Gather In Greenwich | WATCH

Why Is Chaurchan Celebrated?

The most significant belief associated with Chaurchan is its connection to the moon on Chaturthi and false accusations. According to religious belief, accidentally seeing the moon on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi can lead to false accusations or stigma. Therefore, special worship of the moon is performed on this day, and the moon is worshipped by offering prayers and observing the rituals.

Seeing the moon is prohibited on Ganesh Chaturthi, but in the Mithila tradition, the purpose of this festival is to seek the blessings of Lord Chandra and to pray for protection of the family from stigma, crisis, and inauspicious effects.

ALSO READ | Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance

Worship Method Of Chaurchan

  • On the day of Chaurchan, the fasting person takes a bath in the morning and takes a vow to fast.
  • The house and courtyard are cleaned for the evening puja.
  • In Mithila tradition, the making of Aripan is a special feature of this festival. Traditional figures are made from rice batter at the place of worship.
  • After this, fruits, sweets and traditional home-prepared dishes are kept at the place of worship.
  • In many families, Pua, Puri, Thakua, Pidukia, Kheer, Laddoo and various fruits are offered as Naivedya.
  • After worshipping gods like Ganesha, Lord Chandra is worshipped.
  • Upon seeing the moon, water or milk is offered to it. Fruits, flowers, whole grains, and naivedya are then offered to the moon god.

What Rules Should Be Followed In Chaurchan?

There is also a tradition of reciting a mantra related to the Syamantak Mani incident to dispel the false stigma associated with moon-sighting. Chant this mantra while offering arghya to the moon.

Singh: Prasenamvadhit singho jambvata hatah.

Sukumaraak ma rodistav hyesh syamantakah.

FAQs

When will Chaurchan be celebrated in 2026?
Chaurchan will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th in 2026. It falls on the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi.

Why is the Moon worshipped on Chaurchan?
The Moon is worshipped on Chaurchan to ward off false accusations and to bring happiness and prosperity to the family. It is traditional to offer prayers to the Moon and then view it on this day.

What is the connection between Chaurchan and Ganesh Chaturthi?
Both festivals are associated with the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi. Ganesha worship is prominent on Ganesh Chaturthi , while Chaurchan has a special tradition of worshipping the moon god and moon-gazing.

 

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Chaurchan festival?

Chaurchan is a folk-religious festival celebrated in Mithila and parts of Bihar on Ganesh Chaturthi. It involves worshipping the moon god and moon-sighting to pray for family happiness, prosperity, and well-being.

When will Chaurchan be celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, the Chaurchan festival will take place on Monday, September 14th. This corresponds to the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi date, which begins at 7:06 am on September 14th.

What is the main belief behind celebrating Chaurchan?

The central belief is to prevent false accusations or stigma, as seeing the moon on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi is thought to cause them. Special moon worship protects the family.

What rituals are performed during Chaurchan worship?

Rituals include bathing, making Aripan, and offering foods. After Ganesha, milk/water, fruits, and naivedya are offered to the moon god upon sighting.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chaurchan 2026 Chaurchan Festival Chaurchand 2026 Chauthchandra Chaurchan Date Chaurchan Puja Chaurchan Puja Vidhi Chaurchan Moon Worship
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance
Rishi Panchami 2026: Why Is Datun Done 108 Times? Know The Religious Significance
Religion
Puri Sand Artist Creates Lord Ganesha Artwork Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH
Puri Sand Artist Creates Lord Ganesha Artwork Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH
Religion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja, Siddhivinayak And Pillayarpatti See Devotee Rush | WATCH
Religion
Hartalika Teej Puja Or Ganesh Sthapana First On September 14? Know The Correct Order
Hartalika Teej Puja Or Ganesh Sthapana First On September 14? Know The Correct Order
Advertisement

Videos

Iran War: Trump’s economic war on Iran threatens to trigger a wider global confrontation
India-China Border: China reduces troop deployment along LAC after BRICS summit
Mussoorie Traffic: Weekend tourist rush triggers several-kilometre-long traffic jam
Eighth Asia Cup Title: PM Modi hails women’s team for confidence, consistency and sportsmanship
Pali Accident: Two trailers collide head-on, driver burnt alive in massive fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget