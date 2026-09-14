Chaurchan 2026: Date, Puja Vidhi, Moonrise Time And Significance Of Moon Worship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chaurchan festival celebrates moon god in Mithila, Bihar.

Worship prevents false accusations from moon-sighting, ensuring family prosperity.

Rituals involve special prayers, offerings to the moon god.

The Chaurchan festival is celebrated in Mithila and several areas of Bihar on Ganesh Chaturthi. It is a special folk-religious tradition associated with the worship of the moon god and the sighting of the moon on Chaturthi. It is also known as Chaurchand or Chauthchandra. On this day, the moon is worshipped, and happiness, prosperity, and well-being for the family are prayed for.

When Is Chaurchan 2026?

In 2026, the festival of Chaurchan will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th. According to the calendar, the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi date will begin at 7:06 am on September 14th and will last until 7:44 am on September 15th. Moonrise will occur at around 9:02 am and moonset at around 8:08 pm. However, local worship and moonrise times may vary depending on the location. ALSO READ | London's Thames Witnesses First Ganga Aarti As Thousands Gather In Greenwich | WATCH

Why Is Chaurchan Celebrated?

The most significant belief associated with Chaurchan is its connection to the moon on Chaturthi and false accusations. According to religious belief, accidentally seeing the moon on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi can lead to false accusations or stigma. Therefore, special worship of the moon is performed on this day, and the moon is worshipped by offering prayers and observing the rituals.

Seeing the moon is prohibited on Ganesh Chaturthi, but in the Mithila tradition, the purpose of this festival is to seek the blessings of Lord Chandra and to pray for protection of the family from stigma, crisis, and inauspicious effects.

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Worship Method Of Chaurchan

On the day of Chaurchan, the fasting person takes a bath in the morning and takes a vow to fast.

The house and courtyard are cleaned for the evening puja.

In Mithila tradition, the making of Aripan is a special feature of this festival. Traditional figures are made from rice batter at the place of worship.

After this, fruits, sweets and traditional home-prepared dishes are kept at the place of worship.

In many families, Pua, Puri, Thakua, Pidukia, Kheer, Laddoo and various fruits are offered as Naivedya.

After worshipping gods like Ganesha, Lord Chandra is worshipped.

Upon seeing the moon, water or milk is offered to it. Fruits, flowers, whole grains, and naivedya are then offered to the moon god.

What Rules Should Be Followed In Chaurchan?

There is also a tradition of reciting a mantra related to the Syamantak Mani incident to dispel the false stigma associated with moon-sighting. Chant this mantra while offering arghya to the moon.

Singh: Prasenamvadhit singho jambvata hatah.

Sukumaraak ma rodistav hyesh syamantakah.

FAQs

When will Chaurchan be celebrated in 2026?

Chaurchan will be celebrated on Monday, September 14th in 2026. It falls on the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi.

Why is the Moon worshipped on Chaurchan?

The Moon is worshipped on Chaurchan to ward off false accusations and to bring happiness and prosperity to the family. It is traditional to offer prayers to the Moon and then view it on this day.

What is the connection between Chaurchan and Ganesh Chaturthi?

Both festivals are associated with the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi. Ganesha worship is prominent on Ganesh Chaturthi , while Chaurchan has a special tradition of worshipping the moon god and moon-gazing.