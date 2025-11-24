Champa Shashti holds deep spiritual significance in Maharashtra, where devotees worship Lord Khandoba with sincere devotion. Preparations for the festival begin well in advance, and this year the celebration will take place with great enthusiasm on 26 November 2025. According to the Panchang, this year’s Champa Shashti is considered especially auspicious due to a rare celestial alignment.

Rare Astrological Combination This Year

This year, the festival coincides with the presence of Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga, a combination believed to enhance the day’s spiritual power. As per tradition, when these yogas fall on a Sunday or Tuesday, the day is considered extremely potent. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Khandoba on this rare occasion helps fulfill wishes and removes life’s obstacles.

Significance Of Champa Shashti

Champa Shashti holds a revered place in Maharashtra’s devotional traditions, symbolising purity, discipline, and divine blessings. On this day, devotees observe partial or full fasting and offer prayers to Lord Khandoba, worshipped as the deity of courage, victory, and family prosperity. The fast is believed to help dispel negativity, bring relief from long-standing issues, and promote mental peace.

Auspicious Timings

Champa Shashti will be observed on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

According to the Panchang:

Shashti Tithi begins: 25 November at 10:55 AM

25 November at 10:55 AM Shashti Tithi ends: 26 November at 11:55 AM

During this period, devotees perform rituals, observe fasts, and offer prayers to Lord Kartikeya.

Rituals And Worship Method

Devotees begin the day with an early-morning bath and take a vow to observe the fast.

Offerings of turmeric, vermilion, flowers, coconut, and prasad are made to Lord Khandoba.

Lighting a ghee lamp is considered highly auspicious.

Chanting of mantras and Khandoba prayers takes place across Maharashtra, along with various special events.

The main puja is performed during the auspicious period, after which the fast is concluded.

Prayers For Relief From Illness

Worshipping Lord Khandoba is believed to bring peace, progress, and protection to the household. On Champa Shashti, devotees especially pray for relief from chronic or incurable illnesses. This year’s rare combination of auspicious timings and celestial yogas makes the occasion even more spiritually significant.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]