Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChampa Shashti 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Puja Timing, And All About Worshipping Lord Khandoba

Champa Shashti 2025: Know Date, Significance, Auspicious Puja Timing, And All About Worshipping Lord Khandoba

Champa Shashti 2025 falls on 26 November, and a rare celestial yoga makes this year’s worship of Lord Khandoba particularly powerful for devotees in Maharashtra.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Champa Shashti holds deep spiritual significance in Maharashtra, where devotees worship Lord Khandoba with sincere devotion. Preparations for the festival begin well in advance, and this year the celebration will take place with great enthusiasm on 26 November 2025. According to the Panchang, this year’s Champa Shashti is considered especially auspicious due to a rare celestial alignment.

ALSO READ: Astrological Forecast 2026: Spiritual Growth Ahead As Jupiter Takes The Throne, But Global Turbulence Likely

Rare Astrological Combination This Year

This year, the festival coincides with the presence of Shatabhisha Nakshatra and Vaidhriti Yoga, a combination believed to enhance the day’s spiritual power. As per tradition, when these yogas fall on a Sunday or Tuesday, the day is considered extremely potent. Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Khandoba on this rare occasion helps fulfill wishes and removes life’s obstacles.

Significance Of Champa Shashti

Champa Shashti holds a revered place in Maharashtra’s devotional traditions, symbolising purity, discipline, and divine blessings. On this day, devotees observe partial or full fasting and offer prayers to Lord Khandoba, worshipped as the deity of courage, victory, and family prosperity. The fast is believed to help dispel negativity, bring relief from long-standing issues, and promote mental peace.

Auspicious Timings

Champa Shashti will be observed on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.
According to the Panchang:

  • Shashti Tithi begins: 25 November at 10:55 AM
  • Shashti Tithi ends: 26 November at 11:55 AM

During this period, devotees perform rituals, observe fasts, and offer prayers to Lord Kartikeya.

Rituals And Worship Method

  • Devotees begin the day with an early-morning bath and take a vow to observe the fast.
  • Offerings of turmeric, vermilion, flowers, coconut, and prasad are made to Lord Khandoba.
  • Lighting a ghee lamp is considered highly auspicious.
  • Chanting of mantras and Khandoba prayers takes place across Maharashtra, along with various special events.
  • The main puja is performed during the auspicious period, after which the fast is concluded.

Prayers For Relief From Illness

Worshipping Lord Khandoba is believed to bring peace, progress, and protection to the household. On Champa Shashti, devotees especially pray for relief from chronic or incurable illnesses. This year’s rare combination of auspicious timings and celestial yogas makes the occasion even more spiritually significant.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Champa Shashti Lord Khandoba Champa Shashti Puja Ritual Champa Shashti Date
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Celebrities
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Dies At 89: Why He Was Never Called A Superstar?
Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Dies At 89: Why He Was Never Called A Superstar?
Entertainment
When Global Media Crowned Dharmendra ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’
When Global Media Crowned Dharmendra ‘World’s Most Handsome Man’
India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as India’s 53rd Chief Justice, To Serve Till Feb 2027
Breaking: Twin Suicide Blasts Hit Peshawar FC Headquarters, Casualties Feared in Major Attack
Breaking: Human-Bomb Attack Destroys Security Gate in Pakistan, Highlights Deep Terror Nexus
Ayodhya Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Questions Exclusion, Urges Vedic Service and Respect For Devotees
Peshawar Fidayeen Blast: Taliban Attack on Paramilitary HQ kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget