Chaitra Purnima 2026: Is It On April 1 Or 2? Here’s The Correct Date, Muhurat, And All

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chaitra Purnima, the first full moon of the Hindu calendar, holds special religious significance, making it one of the most important observances for devotees. On this day, rituals such as holy bathing, charity, fasting, and worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are performed. The occasion also coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman.

ALSO READ: April 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In This Month

Confusion Over Chaitra Purnima Date

Chaitra Purnima usually falls in March or April, but this year, confusion has arisen as the Purnima Tithi spans both April 1 and April 2. This has left many devotees unsure about the correct day to observe fasting, offer prayers to the Moon, and perform rituals like snan (holy bath) and daan (charity).

When Is Chaitra Purnima 2026?

According to the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins on April 1 at 7:06 AM and ends on April 2 at 7:41 AM. In Hindu traditions, the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based date) is considered most important for पूजा and fasting. Therefore, Chaitra Purnima will be observed on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Snan, Daan And Puja Muhurat

The sacred bath and charitable activities will be performed on April 2. The most auspicious time for snan and daan is from 4:38 AM to 5:24 AM. If this time is missed, rituals can still be completed until 7:41 AM.

When To Observe The Fast?

Devotees can observe the Purnima fast on April 1, as the full moon tithi prevails throughout the day. On this day, offering Arghya to the Moon is considered highly beneficial. The moonrise on April 1 will be at 6:11 PM. Worshipping the Moon on Purnima is believed to remove sins and bring peace and prosperity.

Chaitra Purnima 2026 Shubh Muhurat

6:11 AM to 7:45 AM – Labh (Progress)

7:45 AM to 9:18 AM – Amrit (Most Auspicious)

10:52 AM to 12:25 PM – Shubh (Favourable)

5:05 PM to 6:39 PM – Labh (Progress)

8:05 PM to 9:32 PM – Shubh (Favourable)

Satyanarayan Puja Timing

Many devotees perform Satyanarayan Puja on Purnima. On Chaitra Purnima, the auspicious time for this ritual is from 6:11 AM to 9:18 AM.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]