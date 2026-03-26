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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 8: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 8: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri

Know the complete Maha Ashtami puja vidhi, mantras, bhog, and kanya pujan rituals dedicated to Maa Mahagauri for peace, prosperity, and positivity.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
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Maha Ashtami, one of the most significant days of Chaitra Navratri, will be observed today on March 26, 2026. The Ashtami Tithi will remain until 11:48 AM. The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, a revered form of Goddess Durga symbolising purity, peace, and serenity.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Mahagauri derives her name from her extremely fair complexion. It is believed that while performing intense penance to attain Lord Shiva as her consort, her body turned dark due to hardships. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva bathed her in the holy Ganga water, restoring her radiant and divine fair form. Since then, she has been worshipped as Mahagauri.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Ashtami And Navami Dates: Check Puja Muhurat, Kanya Puja Significance And More

Auspicious Timings (Muhurat):

The ideal time for worship on Maha Ashtami is between 6:50 AM and 8:21 AM. Meanwhile, the auspicious timing for Kanya Pujan is from 10:55 AM to 12:27 PM.

Form And Appearance Of Goddess Mahagauri:

Goddess Mahagauri is depicted in white attire, symbolising purity and calmness. She rides a bull, which is why she is also known as "Vrisharudha." The goddess has four arms, she holds a trident and a damru in two hands, while the other two are in varamudra (blessing gesture) and abhayamudra (gesture of protection).

Puja Vidhi For Maha Ashtami

On this day, devotees offer coconut as bhog to Goddess Mahagauri. She is especially fond of white-coloured items and fragrant flowers like night-blooming jasmine. Before placing the idol or image of the goddess, the area should be purified with Ganga water. The worship setup includes invoking Lord Ganesha, Varuna Dev, Navagrahas, and the sixteen Matrikas, along with symbolic installation using vermilion marks. Devotees are also advised to recite Durga Saptashati mantras during the puja.

Bhog (Offerings):

Coconut is considered highly dear to Goddess Mahagauri. White food items are also offered, as they represent purity and spiritual clarity.

Mantras For Goddess Mahagauri:

Beej Mantra: "Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥"
Dhyan Mantra: "Shwete Vrishay Samarudha Shwetambaradhara Shuchih, Mahagauri Shubham Dadyan Mahadev Pramodada॥"
Stuti Mantra: "Sarva Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike, Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostute॥"

Significance And Benefits:

Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri on Maha Ashtami is considered highly auspicious. It is believed to be especially beneficial for unmarried girls seeking a suitable life partner, while married women pray for marital bliss and longevity of their spouse. Devotees also attain mental peace, spiritual growth, and material prosperity. As per the Devi Bhagavata Purana, the goddess blesses devotees by eliminating negative thoughts and guiding them towards righteousness, truth, and virtuous living, ultimately filling life with positivity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the benefits of worshipping Goddess Mahagauri on Maha Ashtami?

Worshipping Goddess Mahagauri is believed to bring mental peace, spiritual growth, and material prosperity. She is also said to bless unmarried girls with suitable partners and married women with marital bliss.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
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Chaitra Navratri 2025 Ashtami Puja Vidhi Kanya Pujan Rituals Navratri 2026 Maha Ashtami 2026 Goddess Mahagauri Puja Chaitra Navratri Day 8
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