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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Katyayani

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 6: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Katyayani

Discover the significance, rituals, mantras, and benefits of worshipping Maa Katyayani to gain strength, remove obstacles, and invite positivity into your life.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 07:35 AM (IST)

According to the Devi Puraans, especially the Devi Bhagavata Puraan, Goddess Katyayani is described as one of the most powerful forms of Adi Shakti. She is worshipped as the sixth form of the Navdurga. Devotees believe that her worship grants courage, righteousness, and victory.

As per religious beliefs, Goddess Katyayani took birth as the daughter of Sage Katyayan after being pleased by his intense penance, which is why she is named Katyayani. Today, the sixth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees can learn about the proper puja method, offerings, mantras, and rituals dedicated to Goddess Katyayani.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Planning A Bhandara? Note These Auspicious Dates For Maximum Blessings

Form Of Goddess Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani is described as radiant and divine, with a golden complexion. She rides a lion and has four arms. She holds a sword and a lotus in two hands, while the other two are in Abhaya (blessing) and Varada (boon-giving) mudras. Scriptures portray her as a powerful, warrior-like goddess filled with divine energy.

Benefits Of Worshipping Goddess Katyayani

According to the Devi Puraan, worshipping Goddess Katyayani removes all life obstacles, especially those related to marriage.

  • It is believed that the Gopis of Vrindavan observed the Katyayani Vrat to attain Lord Shri Krishna as their husband. Hence, this vrat is considered highly beneficial for unmarried girls.
  • She symbolises the destruction of demons and the end of unrighteousness, so her worship removes negative energies.
  • Devotees gain victory over enemies and experience an increase in inner strength and courage.

Puja Vidhi Of Goddess Katyayani

  • Take a bath in the morning and wear orange-colored clothes. As the day coincides with Tuesday, this color is considered auspicious.
  • Offer orange flowers like marigold to the Goddess. Apply kumkum and offer अक्षत (unbroken rice grains).
  • Offer a betel leaf (paan) to the Goddess and pray while expressing your wishes.
  • Read the story of the Goddess and perform her aarti. Worship her in the same manner both morning and evening.
  • Donate items like oranges, honey, clothes, and footwear to the needy.
  • After the puja, married women should also donate items related to marital bliss (suhaag).

Bhog For Goddess Katyayani

Honey should be offered to Goddess Katyayani as bhog. You can also offer halwa or sweet paan.

Mantras Of Goddess Katyayani

Beej Mantra: "Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah"
Marriage Mantra: "Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadhishwari, Nandagopa Sutam Devi Patim Me Kuru Te Namah"
Tantric Mantra: "Om Hreem Kleem Katyayanyai Namah"

How To Chant Mantras

The most effective time for chanting is during Brahma Muhurta (between 4 am and 6 am). Chanting during Navratri is believed to yield multiplied benefits. Devotees should chant the mantra at least 108 times (one mala) for best results.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 07:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Puja Chaitra Month Chaitra Navratri Day 6 Goddess Katyayani Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026
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