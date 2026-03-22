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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Kushmanda

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4: Know Puja Muhurat, Mantras, And All About Worshipping Goddess Kushmanda

Know the puja vidhi, mantras, bhog and significance of Goddess Kushmanda worship during Navratri and how it brings positivity, energy and prosperity into life.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

Chaitra Navratri 2026 has begun with great devotion across the country, marking the arrival of the first Navratri of the year. On March 22, devotees will worship Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, who is believed to bless her devotees with health, energy, and prosperity.

According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Kushmanda created the universe with her gentle smile, earning her the title of the cosmic creator. Worshipping her on the fourth day of Navratri is considered highly auspicious.

Goddess Kushmanda Puja Vidhi

The fourth day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda. Devotees should begin the day by waking up early, taking a bath, and offering flowers while bowing before the Goddess. After this, one should take a vow (sankalp) for fasting and perform rituals dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda along with other forms of Goddess Durga.

Devotees are advised to listen to the vrat katha, chant the mantras, meditate on the Goddess, and conclude the पूजा by performing the aarti. The prasad should then be distributed among family members and devotees.

Goddess Kushmanda Mantras

After completing the puja, devotees can chant the following mantras:

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Goddess Kushmanda Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah (Chant 108 times or more)

  • Mool Mantra: Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah
  • Beej Mantra: Om Aim Hreem Kleem Kushmandayai Namah
  • Stuti Mantra: Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutamev Cha, Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadas Tu Me
  • Dhyan Mantra: Vande Vanchhit Kamarthe Chandrardhakrit Shekharam, Simharudha Ashtabhuja Kushmanda Yashasvinim

Goddess Kushmanda Bhog

Goddess Kushmanda is fond of green-colored offerings. Devotees offer fruits like green bananas, grapes, and custard apple. Malpua is also considered one of her favorite bhog items. It is believed that offering her favorite foods helps fulfill devotees' wishes.

Favourite Colours Of Goddess Kushmanda

The colours yellow, orange, and green are considered dear to Goddess Kushmanda. These colours symbolise energy, happiness, and positivity. Wearing clothes in these colours during the puja is believed to bring good fortune.

Goddess Kushmanda Vrat Katha And Significance

Goddess Kushmanda is known for creating the universe with her divine smile when there was darkness all around. This is why she is regarded as the Adi Shakti, the primordial form of energy.

The Goddess is depicted with eight arms, which is why she is also called Ashtabhuja. She holds a kamandal, bow, arrow, lotus, nectar-filled pot, chakra, and mace in her seven hands, while the eighth hand carries a rosary that grants all siddhis and wealth.

Her vehicle is a lion, and she is believed to reside within the Sun, possessing the power to live in the solar realm. Her radiant glow is said to be as bright as the Sun itself.

Worshipping Goddess Kushmanda during Navratri is believed to remove negativity and bring strength, prosperity, and divine blessings into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chaitra Navratri Puja Goddess Kushmanda Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri 2026 Day 4
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