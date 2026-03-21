Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The third day of Chaitra Navratri 2026, observed on March 21, is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, the warrior form of Goddess Durga. Known for the crescent-shaped bell adorning her forehead, the goddess symbolises bravery, grace under pressure, and protection from negative energies.

This day holds special significance for individuals dealing with stress, fear, illusions, or external challenges. Worshipping Goddess Chandraghanta is believed to awaken inner strength, improve concentration, and remove obstacles that hinder progress.

Navratri’s spiritual journey progresses step by step, while the first day focuses on setting intentions, the second emphasizes discipline, and the third encourages taking action with confidence.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Predictions: Lucky Zodiac Signs To Benefit And Signs That Need Caution

Who Is Goddess Chandraghanta?

Goddess Chandraghanta is the third manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is depicted riding a tiger and carrying divine weapons in her ten hands. It is believed that the sound of her bell drives away evil forces and negative energies.

Devotees believe that worshipping her removes fear and anxiety while instilling courage and fearlessness.

Significance Of The Third Day Of Navratri

On the third day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Chandraghanta. The color associated with this day is grey. Wearing grey is believed to attract purity, calmness, and mental clarity.

Goddess Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi

Devotees are advised to perform the puja with utmost devotion and sincerity. After taking a bath in the morning, one should wear clean clothes and purify the puja area with Ganga water.

Place the idol or image of Goddess Chandraghanta on a sacred platform. Offer roli (vermilion), rice, incense, a lamp, flowers, sweets, and Ganga water.

Chant the mantra "Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah" 108 times. After the ritual, perform the aarti and offer prasad such as kheer, milk-based sweets, and fruits.

Powerful Mantras Of Goddess Chandraghanta

Chanting these sacred mantras on the third day of Navratri is believed to bring peace and prosperity into life:

"Pindaj Pravararudha Chandkopastrakairyuta,

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghanteti Vishruta॥"

"Devi Sarvabhuteshu Goddess Chandraghanta Rupena Samsthita,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥"

Favourite Offerings Of Goddess Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta is especially fond of milk-based offerings. Devotees often offer kheer, milk, mawa-based sweets, and fruits. Pink flowers are also considered dear to the Goddess.

The Legend Of Goddess Chandraghanta

According to Hindu mythology, the demon king Mahishasura attacked the heavens to establish his dominance over Indralok and Swargalok. A fierce battle ensued between the gods and demons.

When the gods realised they were losing, they approached the holy trinity, Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. From their combined anger emerged Goddess Chandraghanta, who ultimately played a crucial role in defeating evil forces.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]