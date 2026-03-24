Chaitra Navratri 2026: When Will Ashtami Be Celebrated? Know Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More

According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is currently being observed. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga with proper rituals and devotion. Among these, the eighth day of Navratri holds special significance and is known as Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami. On this day, the eighth form of Goddess Durga, Maa Mahagauri, is worshipped.

However, this year there has been considerable confusion among devotees regarding the exact date of Maha Ashtami. Here is everything you need to know about the correct date, tithi, and auspicious timings.

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Will Durga Ashtami Be Celebrated On March 25 Or 26?

As per the Vedic calendar, the Ashtami tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month will begin at 1:50 PM on March 25 and will end at 11:48 AM on March 26. Considering the Udaya Tithi, Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on March 26, 2026, which falls on Thursday.

Auspicious Timings For Kanya Pujan On Durga Ashtami

Kanya Pujan is considered highly auspicious on Durga Ashtami. On this day, young girls are worshipped and offered food. According to religious beliefs, performing this ritual brings the blessings of Goddess Durga and ensures happiness and prosperity in the household.

Here are the auspicious timings for Kanya Pujan:

First Muhurat: 6:18 AM to 7:50 AM

Second Muhurat: 10:55 AM to 3:31 PM

Two Days Considered Auspicious For Kanya Pujan

During Chaitra Navratri, both Ashtami and Navami are considered ideal for performing Kanya Pujan. As per the scriptures, worshipping young girls pleases Goddess Durga, who in turn blesses devotees with prosperity and well-being.

A verse from the scriptures states that wherever young girls are respected and worshipped, the Goddess becomes pleased and bestows her blessings, bringing happiness and prosperity to the home.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]