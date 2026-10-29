Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Assembly passed resolution demanding Kartarpur Corridor reopening.

Resolution urges central government to simplify pilgrim travel process.

Corridor remains suspended; official reopening decision is pending.

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution demanding the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, raising hopes for pilgrims. However, the passage of the resolution does not necessarily mean the corridor will be open. Currently, travel through this route remains suspended. The resumption of pilgrims' movement will require a further decision and official announcement from the central government.

What Was Demanded In The Proposal?

On Tuesday, October 27, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains introduced a resolution in the Assembly, urging the central government to reopen the corridor soon, maintain regular operations, and simplify the travel process.

A demand was also made to ensure safe and unhindered movement of pilgrims by engaging with the Pakistan government. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the need to open the route while respecting religious beliefs. The issue of facilitating elderly and sick pilgrims was particularly raised.

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Can I Go Without A Visa Now?

Not yet. The Home Ministry's official portal clearly states that services on the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor are suspended until further notice due to the current security situation. Therefore, it would be wrong to interpret the Assembly resolution as permission to resume the pilgrimage. The resolution is a request for action from the central government; pilgrims cannot cross the border directly on its basis.

Although the corridor originally provided for visa-free travel, under a 2019 agreement between India and Pakistan, eligible Indian pilgrims can visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib without a Pakistani visa. This facility is subject to the operation of the corridor and the established conditions. Official confirmation of the applicable rules will be required upon reopening.

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Why Are Passports And Permits Necessary?

Visa-free travel does not imply a document waiver. A valid passport, online registration, and an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) are required under the established procedures. Registration alone does not grant travel authorization. An ETA is issued after authorization. Travelers must return the same day and are permitted only to visit Kartarpur Sahib, not to travel to other locations in Pakistan.

Since When Is The Corridor Closed?

Services on the corridor have been suspended since May 7, 2025. Travel was halted following Operation Sindoor and security concerns following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The route connects Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev Ji spent the last 18 years of his life.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.