Can You Buy A Car Or Gold During Pitru Paksha? Here's What Ancient Texts Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ancient texts confirm Pitru Paksha permits essential item purchases.

This period honors ancestors; avoid large, celebratory events.

Gold, silver, property, and donations are auspicious for ancestors.

When buying new, remember ancestors, feed the needy.

Pitru Paksha 2026: As soon as Pitru Paksha begins, markets suddenly become quiet. People postpone the delivery of new vehicles, avoid buying gold jewelry, and postpone the registration of their houses until Navratri. It is a common belief that buying anything new during these 16 days is considered "inauspicious" and brings Pitru Dosh. But is such a rule truly written in our ancient texts, or is it just a fear passed down through generations?

The truth is that there is no prohibition in the Garuda Purana, Manusmriti or any other religious text on purchasing essential items during Pitru Paksha.

Not Inauspicious, But A Time For Surrender

In the Sanatan tradition, Pitru Paksha has never been considered an "inauspicious" period. This time is a time to express gratitude to ancestors and practice restraint. No parent or ancestor becomes displeased when they see their children progress, build a new home, or purchase a vehicle. The scriptures simply state that the happiness and prosperity of their children satisfy the souls of ancestors, not anger them.

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Then How Did This Confusion Spread In The Society?

Difference between auspicious events and shopping: The scriptures advised against large-scale events like marriage, tonsure, engagement, and housewarming during Pitru Paksha. The reason was clear: these events involve drums, dancing, singing, and celebration, which are inconsistent with the solemn atmosphere of remembering ancestors. Gradually, people began to associate this prohibition with general shopping.

Arrangements to avoid distraction: In ancient times, sages made this rule so that for 16 days, people could give up luxuries and enjoyment and focus only on offering prayers, meditation, and serving their ancestors.

Restrictions on show-off, not on needs: Ego and ostentation are prohibited during these days, but acquiring the essential things of life is not a sin.

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What Are Considered The Best Things To Buy?

According to astrology and Vedic principles, several things are considered auspicious during this time:

Gold and Silver: Silver utensils are considered the best to use during Tarpan and Shraddha rituals. Purchasing silver or gold during this time is considered equivalent to receiving blessings from the ancestors.

House and land deals: Booking or registering a property is perfectly fine. Just perform the housewarming puja (griha pravesh) during Navratri to move into the property.

Donation items: Buying new clothes, an umbrella, utensils, and grains and giving them to the needy is the biggest virtuous act of these 16 days.

What If You're Buying Something New?

If you're buying a car, laptop, land, or any other essential item, just follow this simple rule. After bringing the item home, mentally remember your ancestors and say, "This is all a result of your blessings." Then, place the item before God, bow down, and offer food to a hungry or needy person.

Pitru Paksha is a time of devotion, not fear. The scriptures do not advise stopping important tasks due to fear of superstition.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information.