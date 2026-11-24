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Bhoomi Pujan is considered an important ritual in Hinduism before beginning the construction of a new house, shop or any other building. The ceremony is performed to seek the blessings of Mother Earth and Vastu Devta, with the belief that it brings happiness, prosperity and peace to the place. Choosing an auspicious date and time for the ceremony is also considered essential before laying the foundation of a new property.

According to the Hindu Panchang, the last week of November 2026 offers four auspicious dates for Bhoomi Pujan. November 25, 26, 28 and 29 are considered favourable for beginning construction work. If you are planning to lay the foundation of your new home this month, here are the auspicious timings, significant astrological combinations and important Vastu rules to keep in mind.

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Bhoomi Pujan Shubh Muhurat In November 2026

According to the Hindu Panchang, four auspicious dates are available in the last few days of November for Bhoomi Pujan and laying the foundation of a new house. Check the dates, corresponding nakshatras and puja timings below:

November 25, 2026 (Wednesday): The auspicious time is from 6:52 AM to 9:30 AM. Rohini Nakshatra will prevail, along with Labh and Amrit Choghadiya.

November 26, 2026 (Thursday): The favourable timings are from 8:11 AM to 9:30 AM and 11:05 AM to 1:27 PM. Mrigashira Nakshatra, Sadhya Yoga and Abhijit Muhurat make the day favourable.

November 28, 2026 (Saturday): The auspicious time is from 8:12 AM to 9:31 AM. Punarvasu Nakshatra and Shubh Choghadiya will prevail.

November 29, 2026 (Sunday): The favourable time is from 9:32 AM to 12:09 PM. Pushya Nakshatra, along with Labh and Amrit Choghadiya, makes the day significant.

It is important to note that these timings may vary slightly depending on the city and local sunrise time. Devotees should also check the Rahu Kaal timings before beginning the ceremony.

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Why Are November 25, 26 And 29 Considered Auspicious?

The selection of an auspicious date for Bhoomi Pujan is based on the prevailing nakshatra, tithi and planetary combinations. Each of these dates has its own astrological significance.

November 25 and 26: Rohini Nakshatra, which prevails on November 25, is considered stable and favourable for activities associated with construction and property. It is traditionally believed that beginning construction under this nakshatra brings stability and prosperity to the household. November 26 is also considered favourable because of the combination of Thursday and Mrigashira Nakshatra, which is regarded as suitable for starting new ventures.

November 29: Pushya Nakshatra is traditionally considered one of the most auspicious nakshatras in Hindu astrology. It is associated with prosperity, growth and good fortune. However, some traditions do not consider Sundays suitable for Bhoomi Pujan. Therefore, consulting a priest before finalising this date is advisable.

Important Vastu Rules To Follow During Bhoomi Pujan

Along with selecting an auspicious muhurat, certain Vastu guidelines are traditionally followed before beginning construction. These practices are believed to invite positive energy and ensure harmony within the house.

1. Begin Excavation From The North-East Direction

According to Vastu Shastra, the excavation work and placement of the first brick should ideally begin from the north-east corner, also known as the Ishan Kon. This direction is considered sacred and associated with divine energy.

2. Follow The Correct Seating Direction

During Bhoomi Pujan, the owner of the property should ideally sit facing east. The priest conducting the rituals is traditionally advised to face north while performing the ceremony.

3. Avoid Inauspicious Timings

According to traditional beliefs, Bhoomi Pujan and foundation excavation should be avoided on Tuesdays, during Amavasya and in Rahu Kaal. Checking the Panchang before starting the ceremony is considered important.

4. Choose A Favourable Lagna

Vastu and astrological traditions recommend selecting a strong and favourable ascendant (Lagna) for laying the foundation. Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius are considered suitable Lagnas for beginning construction. These are traditionally associated with stability and durability.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on traditional beliefs, religious practices and astrological information. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult a qualified expert or priest before making decisions based on this information.