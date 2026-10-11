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Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka is one of Bangladesh’s most significant Hindu shrines, attracting devotees and visitors interested in its religious history and architecture. Traditionally associated with Goddess Durga, some researchers believe the temple is a Shakti Peeth. Its history stretches back to the Sena Dynasty, while its present complex reflects centuries of change and restoration. With Durga Puja 2026 approaching, the temple offers a meaningful stop for pilgrims exploring Bangladesh’s capital. Visitors can also discover nearby forts, museums, historic palaces, and bustling riverfronts. Here is what to see and how to plan your trip on a budget.

Dhakeshwari Temple: History And Religious Significance

Dhakeshwari National Temple is located in the Lalbagh area of Old Dhaka and is recognised as Bangladesh's national Hindu temple. Historical accounts associate its origins with King Ballal Sen of the Sena Dynasty, around the 12th century. The name Dhaka is also traditionally linked to the temple's presiding deity, Goddess Dhakeshwari.

Some devotees and researchers identify the shrine as a Shakti Peeth, associating it with a legend about Goddess Sati. This identification is part of religious tradition and is not universally established.

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The complex features a principal shrine, courtyards, and four Shiva temples. Its history also reflects the upheavals surrounding Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War. The original idol was reportedly moved to Kolkata during that period, while the temple suffered damage. It was subsequently restored and continues to serve as an important place of worship.

Visitors can explore the temple throughout the year, but Durga Puja is a particularly significant time to experience its religious traditions. During the festival, devotees gather for prayers, rituals, and celebrations dedicated to Maa Durga.

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Places To Visit Near Dhakeshwari Temple

Lalbagh Fort

Lalbagh Fort is a historic Mughal-era complex within easy reach of Dhakeshwari Temple. Commissioned by Prince Muhammad Azam in the 17th century, it is known for its gardens, the Tomb of Pari Bibi, the Diwan-i-Aam and a historic hammam. Allow around one to two hours to explore the grounds.

Ahsan Manzil

Known as the Pink Palace, Ahsan Manzil was once the residence of the Nawabs of Dhaka and now operates as a museum. Its distinctive pink exterior and Indo-Saracenic architectural features make it a worthwhile stop for visitors interested in the city's colonial-era history. Check current admission fees and opening hours before visiting.

Curzon Hall

Located within the University of Dhaka, Curzon Hall combines Mughal-inspired details with European architectural influences. Originally planned as a town hall, it is now used for university activities. Visitors should respect campus rules and any restrictions on access to academic buildings.

Bangladesh National Museum

Situated in the Shahbag area, the museum offers a closer look at Bangladesh's history, archaeology, art and cultural heritage. According to its official ticketing website, admission costs ৳500 for visitors from countries outside the SAARC region and ৳300 for SAARC visitors, excluding the listed service charge.

Sadarghat River Port

Sadarghat is one of the busiest riverfront areas in Dhaka. The Buriganga River, passenger boats and ferries offer a glimpse of everyday life in the city. Visit during daylight, keep your belongings secure and take care around crowded jetties.

Nilkhet Book Market

Near the University of Dhaka, Nilkhet is popular with students and book enthusiasts. Its shops sell second-hand books, academic materials and novels. It is a practical stop for travellers who enjoy browsing local markets and looking for affordable reading material.

Dhakeshwari Temple Trip: Budget And Travel Tips

A visit to Dhakeshwari Temple can be planned economically by combining nearby attractions in one day and using public transport where practical.

Expense Budget guide Temple entry Free, according to visitor information published by the temple and local listings. Old Dhaka, Bangladesh Metro fare ৳20–৳100 per journey, depending on the route. MRT Pass prices Bangladesh National Museum ৳300 for SAARC visitors; ৳500 for other foreign visitors, plus applicable service charge. Bangladesh National Museum Local rickshaw or taxi Varies by distance, traffic, and negotiation; confirm the fare before travelling. Food Choose local eateries for a lower-cost meal; prices depend on the restaurant and dishes ordered.

How to save money: Visit attractions in the same area together, use the metro for suitable routes, and take a rickshaw for the final stretch where needed. Set aside extra money for entry tickets, food, local transport, and any festival-related expenses. If you are travelling from India, also account for international transport, accommodation, visa requirements where applicable, and travel insurance. These costs are separate from the local sightseeing budget.

Dhakeshwari Temple offers visitors an opportunity to learn about Bangladesh's Hindu heritage while exploring the historic neighbourhoods of Dhaka. During Durga Puja 2026, travellers can combine temple visits with nearby forts, museums and riverfront attractions to make the most of their trip.

Disclaimer: Historical accounts, religious traditions, opening hours and ticket prices may vary by source and can change. Confirm travel requirements, festival schedules and admission charges with official authorities before departure. Religious beliefs about the temple's origins and Shakti Peeth status are presented as traditions, not established historical facts.