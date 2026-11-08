Budget Traveller: 9 Famous Hanuman Temples In South India To Visit This Diwali Under Rs 15,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali invites meaningful visits to South India's Hanuman temples.

Explore nine unique temples, each with distinct historical significance.

Budget estimates assist in planning affordable spiritual travel journeys.

Diwali is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. Lord Hanuman, known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama, holds a special place in the celebrations. For devotees, visiting a Hanuman temple during the festive season can be a meaningful way to seek blessings for strength, prosperity and protection.

South India is home to several ancient temples dedicated to Lord Hanuman, each known for its unique history, religious significance and traditions. From Anjanadri Betta in Karnataka, believed to be Hanuman's birthplace, to the famous five-faced Hanuman shrines in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, these destinations offer opportunities for both spiritual exploration and budget-friendly travel.

If you are planning a religious trip this Diwali without spending too much, here are nine famous Hanuman temples across South India, along with estimated travel expenses to help you plan your journey.

1. Anjanadri Betta, Karnataka

Anjanadri Betta, located near Hampi in Karnataka, is a sacred hill believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Also known as Kishkindha, the destination holds considerable importance in Hindu mythology and is associated with events from the Ramayana.

Visitors have to climb a series of steps to reach the hilltop temple. Apart from its religious significance, the destination offers beautiful views of the surrounding landscape, making it an interesting stop for spiritual travellers and nature lovers.

How to reach: Travellers from Delhi can take a train to Hosapete (Hospet), the nearest major railway station, and continue to Hampi by local bus or auto-rickshaw.

Average budget: Rs 8,000-Rs 12,000 per person for a short trip from Delhi, including sleeper-class train travel, budget accommodation, meals and local transport. Local travel between Hospet and Hampi can cost approximately Rs 50-Rs 150.

2. Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, Tamil Nadu

Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple is among the prominent Hanuman temples in Tamil Nadu. The shrine is particularly famous for its massive 18-foot-tall idol of Lord Anjaneya. Another distinctive feature is its sanctum, which does not have a roof.

The temple is believed to have an ancient history dating back to the Mahabharata era. Devotees visit the shrine throughout the year to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Hanuman.

How to reach: From Delhi, travellers can take a train towards Salem, which is approximately 50 km from Namakkal, and cover the remaining distance by bus or taxi.

Average budget: Rs 10,000-Rs 14,000 per person, including return sleeper-class train tickets, one or two nights in budget accommodation, meals and local transportation.

3. Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Andhra Pradesh

Located in Tadepalli near Vijayawada, the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple is dedicated to the five-faced form of Lord Hanuman. According to Hindu mythology, Hanuman assumed this powerful form to defeat the demon Ahiravana.

Each face represents a different divine form, and devotees visit the temple to seek protection, courage and blessings. The shrine is particularly significant for those who worship Lord Hanuman in his Panchmukhi avatar.

How to reach: Vijayawada is well connected to Delhi by train. From Vijayawada railway station, travellers can hire an auto-rickshaw or taxi to reach Tadepalli.

Average budget: Rs 8,000-Rs 11,000 per person, including return sleeper-class train tickets, budget accommodation, meals and local transport. Sleeper fares from Delhi to Vijayawada start at approximately Rs 750 one way, depending on the train and availability.

4. Sri Karya Siddhi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Bengaluru

The Sri Karya Siddhi Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Bengaluru is dedicated to Lord Hanuman in his wish-fulfilling form, known as Karya Siddhi Anjaneya. Devotees believe that offering prayers here helps overcome obstacles and fulfil important wishes.

The temple is visited by people seeking success, prosperity and peace in their personal and professional lives. It is a worthwhile spiritual stop for those exploring Bengaluru during the festive season.

How to reach: Bengaluru is well connected to Delhi through trains and flights. Travellers can use local buses, metro services and auto-rickshaws to reach the temple.

Average budget: Rs 8,000-Rs 12,000 per person for a short trip from Delhi, including return sleeper-class train travel, budget accommodation, food and local transportation.

5. Sri Karmanghat Hanuman Devasthanam, Telangana

Located in Hyderabad, the Sri Karmanghat Hanuman Devasthanam is an ancient temple believed to have been built during the Kakatiya period. The shrine is associated with the discovery of a self-manifested idol of Lord Hanuman.

The temple holds religious importance among devotees who visit to seek blessings for courage, protection and well-being. Its historical significance and spiritual atmosphere make it an important destination for those exploring Telangana's religious heritage.

How to reach: Hyderabad is directly connected to Delhi by several trains and flights. From the railway station, visitors can use local buses, metro connections and taxis to reach the Karmanghat area.

Average budget: Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000 per person, including return sleeper-class train travel, budget accommodation, meals and local transport.

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6. Shree Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu

Rameswaram's Shree Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple is famous for its distinctive five-faced idol of Lord Hanuman. Each face represents Hanuman, Narasimha, Garuda, Varaha and Hayagriva.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping this form of Hanuman helps devotees overcome negativity and receive divine protection. The temple is also a popular spiritual stop for pilgrims visiting Rameswaram, one of the country's important religious destinations.

How to reach: Travellers from Delhi can take a train towards Rameswaram, although some routes require a change of train. Another option is to fly to Madurai or Tiruchirappalli and continue the journey by road or rail.

Average budget: Rs 12,000-Rs 16,000 per person, including return sleeper-class train travel, budget accommodation, meals and local transportation. Travellers opting for flights should keep an additional amount aside for airfare.

7. Shree Saatenhalli Shantesha Hanuman, Karnataka

Located in Haveri district of Karnataka, Shree Saatenhalli Shantesha Hanuman is another revered shrine dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The temple is also known as Shantesha Swami Temple, with the name Shantesha associated with peace.

Devotees visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings. Its religious significance makes it an interesting destination for travellers looking to explore lesser-known temples across Karnataka.

How to reach: Haveri is connected to major Karnataka cities by rail and road. Travellers from Delhi can take a train towards Haveri and use local transport to reach the temple.

Average budget: Rs 9,000-Rs 13,000 per person, including return sleeper-class train tickets, budget accommodation, meals and local travel.

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8. Sree Datta Anjaneya Kshetram, Kerala

Sree Datta Anjaneya Kshetram in Kerala is a unique temple dedicated to both Lord Hanuman and Lord Dattatreya. One of its notable religious practices is the Coconut Puja, which devotees traditionally perform for 41 days while praying for the fulfilment of their wishes.

The temple is situated in Desom near Aluva, making it accessible to travellers visiting Kochi and other nearby destinations. It is a meaningful stop for devotees interested in exploring Kerala's spiritual traditions.

How to reach: Travellers from Delhi can take a train or flight to Kochi. The temple is approximately 5.8 km from Aluva railway station and can be reached by local transport.

Average budget: Rs 10,000-Rs 14,000 per person, including return sleeper-class train travel, budget accommodation, meals and local transportation. Travellers choosing flights will need a higher budget.

9. Sri Ashtamsa Varadha Anjaneyar Temple, Tamil Nadu

Located in Coimbatore, the Sri Ashtamsa Varadha Anjaneyar Temple is known for its distinctive idol of Lord Hanuman. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi is present on the deity's right palm, while Hanuman's tail faces north, a direction associated with Kubera, the Hindu god of wealth.

Devotees visit the temple to seek blessings for prosperity, abundance and well-being. The shrine is also an interesting addition to a spiritual trip around Coimbatore.

How to reach: Coimbatore is connected to Delhi by train and flights. From Coimbatore railway station or airport, visitors can use local buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws to reach the temple.

Average budget: Rs 10,000-Rs 14,000 per person, including return sleeper-class train travel, budget accommodation, meals and local transportation.

How Much Does A South India Hanuman Temple Trip Cost?

For budget-conscious travellers planning a visit to these temples from Delhi, the overall expenses will depend on the destination, travel dates, transport options and duration of stay.

Train travel: Sleeper-class return tickets can cost approximately Rs 1,500-Rs 2,500 for several destinations, although longer Tamil Nadu and Kerala routes may cost more.

Accommodation: Budget hotels and guesthouses can cost around Rs 800-Rs 1,500 per night.

Food: Keeping aside Rs 400-Rs 600 per day can help cover simple meals.

Local transportation: Budget approximately Rs 300-Rs 800 per day, depending on the destination and distance travelled.

Additional expenses: Keep Rs 500-Rs 1,000 aside for miscellaneous expenses, temple offerings and local sightseeing.

Overall average budget: Rs 8,000-Rs 14,000 per person for most short temple trips from Delhi. Rameswaram and other longer-distance destinations may require Rs 12,000-Rs 16,000 or more.

A visit to these Hanuman temples can make Diwali celebrations more meaningful while offering an opportunity to explore South India's cultural and religious heritage. Travellers can keep expenses under control by booking train tickets in advance, choosing budget accommodation and using public transport wherever possible.

Disclaimer: The travel budgets mentioned in this article are approximate estimates and may vary depending on travel dates, train or flight availability, accommodation choices, local transportation and personal expenses. Travellers are advised to check the latest fares, temple timings and travel arrangements before planning their visit. ABP Live does not guarantee the quoted costs.