Bhanu Saptami 2026: Know Date, Rituals,And Significance Of Observing Fast On This Day

Bhanu Saptami 2026 is a spiritually significant day for devotees of Lord Surya. Know why this rare Sunday observance holds special religious importance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 08:24 AM (IST)

Bhanu Saptami is a special day devoted to the worship of Lord Surya (the Sun God). According to the Hindu Panchang, when the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha coincides with a Sunday, it is observed as Bhanu Saptami. As per the Amanta lunar calendar, Bhanu Saptami will be observed on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

From a religious perspective, the day holds great significance as Sunday is considered the most auspicious day for the worship of the Sun God. On this sacred occasion, devotees observe a fast, take holy dips in sacred rivers, and offer special prayers to Lord Surya. It is believed that worshipping the Sun God on Bhanu Saptami brings good health, success, and mental peace. Devotees also believe that the ritual purifies the mind and enhances spiritual energy.

ALSO READ: Cheti Chand 2026: Date, Significance, And All You Need To Know About The Sindhi New Year

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Date And Timings

  • Bhanu Saptami Date: February 8, 2026 (Sunday)
  • Saptami Tithi Ends: 5:43 PM on February 8, 2026
  • Sunrise: 7:06 AM
  • Sunset: 5:55 PM

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Auspicious Muhurat

  • Brahma Muhurat: 5:21 AM to 6:31 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
  • Amrit Kaal: 7:18 PM to 9:04 PM
  • Ravi Yoga: 7:05 AM on February 8 to 5:02 PM on February 9, 2026

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Significance

Bhanu Saptami is considered extremely sacred for the worship of Lord Surya, who is regarded as the symbol of light, energy, and consciousness. Worshipping the Sun God on this day is believed to boost self-confidence and open new paths to success. Devotees also believe that observing the rituals helps cleanse past sins and guides a person towards the path of righteousness.

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Special Rituals To Worship Lord Surya

On Bhanu Saptami, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a ritual bath. Adding a few drops of Ganga water or sesame seeds to the bathing water is considered auspicious. After bathing, devotees offer Arghya to the Sun God using a copper vessel filled with water mixed with a pinch of vermilion and red flowers. Chanting the Gayatri Mantra or other Surya mantras while offering water is believed to dispel negative energy.

Fasting is observed by consuming only fruits or milk throughout the day. Reciting the Aditya Hridayam Stotram and performing Surya Namaskar are believed to bestow blessings of Lord Surya and bring positivity, strength, and prosperity into one’s life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 08:24 AM (IST)

Sun God Puja Bhanu Saptami 2026 Bhanu Saptami Date Lord Surya Worship
