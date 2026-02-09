Bhanu Saptami 2026: Know Date, Rituals,And Significance Of Observing Fast On This Day

Bhanu Saptami is a special day devoted to the worship of Lord Surya (the Sun God). According to the Hindu Panchang, when the seventh day (Saptami) of the Shukla Paksha coincides with a Sunday, it is observed as Bhanu Saptami. As per the Amanta lunar calendar, Bhanu Saptami will be observed on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

From a religious perspective, the day holds great significance as Sunday is considered the most auspicious day for the worship of the Sun God. On this sacred occasion, devotees observe a fast, take holy dips in sacred rivers, and offer special prayers to Lord Surya. It is believed that worshipping the Sun God on Bhanu Saptami brings good health, success, and mental peace. Devotees also believe that the ritual purifies the mind and enhances spiritual energy.

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Date And Timings

Bhanu Saptami Date: February 8, 2026 (Sunday)

Saptami Tithi Ends: 5:43 PM on February 8, 2026

Sunrise: 7:06 AM

Sunset: 5:55 PM

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Auspicious Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 5:21 AM to 6:31 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Amrit Kaal: 7:18 PM to 9:04 PM

Ravi Yoga: 7:05 AM on February 8 to 5:02 PM on February 9, 2026

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Significance

Bhanu Saptami is considered extremely sacred for the worship of Lord Surya, who is regarded as the symbol of light, energy, and consciousness. Worshipping the Sun God on this day is believed to boost self-confidence and open new paths to success. Devotees also believe that observing the rituals helps cleanse past sins and guides a person towards the path of righteousness.

Bhanu Saptami 2026: Special Rituals To Worship Lord Surya

On Bhanu Saptami, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a ritual bath. Adding a few drops of Ganga water or sesame seeds to the bathing water is considered auspicious. After bathing, devotees offer Arghya to the Sun God using a copper vessel filled with water mixed with a pinch of vermilion and red flowers. Chanting the Gayatri Mantra or other Surya mantras while offering water is believed to dispel negative energy.

Fasting is observed by consuming only fruits or milk throughout the day. Reciting the Aditya Hridayam Stotram and performing Surya Namaskar are believed to bestow blessings of Lord Surya and bring positivity, strength, and prosperity into one’s life.

