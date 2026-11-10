Bhai Dooj 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And The Story Behind The Festival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhai Dooj concludes Diwali, celebrating the sacred bond between siblings.

Sisters apply tilak, pray for brothers' well-being and longevity.

Sisters feed brothers, exchange gifts, seeking auspicious blessings.

Festival signifies Yamraj granting sister Yamuna's protective boon.

Bhai Dooj, one of the most significant festivals celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, marks the conclusion of the five-day Diwali festivities. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. Also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Tika, Yam Dwitiya and Bhau Beej, the festival celebrates sibling love, affection and trust.

On this occasion, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long life, good health and prosperity. Brothers, in return, express their affection by giving gifts to their sisters and wishing them happiness and well-being.

Bhai Dooj 2026: Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 11, 2026, following the Udaya Tithi tradition.

The Dwitiya Tithi will begin on November 10 at 2:01 PM and conclude on November 11 at 3:54 PM. Since the Dwitiya Tithi will prevail at sunrise on November 11, the festival will be observed on Wednesday.

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Bhai Dooj 2026: Puja Vidhi

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Yama, Chitragupta and the Yamdoots is considered significant on Bhai Dooj. Here is the traditional puja procedure:

Prepare The Puja Thali: Arrange a puja plate containing roli, akshat, kalava, a diya and sweets. Begin the ritual by remembering Lord Yama, Chitragupta and the Yamdoots and offering arghya.

Arrange a puja plate containing roli, akshat, kalava, a diya and sweets. Begin the ritual by remembering Lord Yama, Chitragupta and the Yamdoots and offering arghya. Pray For Brother's Longevity: Sisters worship the image or idol of Lord Yama and pray for their brothers' long life, happiness and protection from difficulties.

Sisters worship the image or idol of Lord Yama and pray for their brothers' long life, happiness and protection from difficulties. Apply Tilak And Perform Aarti: Ask your brother to sit facing the north or east direction. Apply roli and akshat on his forehead, tie a kalava around his wrist and perform aarti.

Prepare A Meal: After the tilak ceremony, sisters traditionally serve food prepared by them to their brothers. According to religious beliefs, eating at one's sister's home on this occasion is considered auspicious and is believed to bring longevity and relief from hardships.

After the tilak ceremony, sisters traditionally serve food prepared by them to their brothers. According to religious beliefs, eating at one's sister's home on this occasion is considered auspicious and is believed to bring longevity and relief from hardships. Exchange Gifts And Blessings: After the meal, brothers give gifts to their sisters according to their capacity and pray for their happiness and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj 2026: Religious Significance And The Story Of Yamraj And Yamuna

The festival of Bhai Dooj is associated with a popular mythological story involving Lord Yamraj and his sister Goddess Yamuna. According to religious beliefs, Yamuna repeatedly invited her brother Yamraj to visit her home.

On Kartik Shukla Dwitiya, Lord Yamraj finally visited his sister. Yamuna welcomed him with great affection, applied tilak on his forehead and served him a delicious meal.

Pleased with her love and hospitality, Yamraj asked Yamuna to seek a boon. She requested that brothers and sisters who bathe in the Yamuna River and worship Yamraj and Goddess Yamuna on this auspicious day should be protected from untimely death and the suffering associated with Yamalok.

Lord Yamraj granted her wish. Since then, the festival has been celebrated as Yam Dwitiya, symbolising the sacred bond between siblings and the blessings of longevity and protection.

According to the Skanda Purana, worshipping Lord Yama on this auspicious occasion is also believed to fulfil devotees' wishes.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]