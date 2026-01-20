Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionBasant Panchami 2026: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

Basant Panchami 2026: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

Celebrate the festival of knowledge and wisdom with sacred rituals, spiritual beliefs and seasonal traditions that mark the arrival of positivity and learning.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. Observed on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh, the festival marks the arrival of the spring season and the divine manifestation of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, and arts. The day is considered especially auspicious for students, artists, scholars, and those associated with learning and creativity.

Panchami Tithi And Udaya Tithi

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 2:28 am on January 23, 2026, and will end at 1:46 am on January 24, 2026. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based calculation), Basant Panchami will be observed on January 23, 2026.

Religious Significance Of Basant Panchami

According to beliefs, in the early stage of creation, the world was silent and lifeless. Dissatisfied with this state, Lord Brahma sprinkled water from his Kamandal, from which Goddess Saraswati emerged. When the Goddess played the Veena, sound, speech, and consciousness came into existence. Since then, worship of Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami has been a long-standing tradition.

An Auspicious Day For Education And New Beginnings

The auspicious time for the marriage of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati was also decided on Basant Panchami. The day is considered highly favourable for initiating education (Vidyarambh), weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and other auspicious rituals. On this day, infants are given their first solid food, and the Akshar Abhyas (initiation into learning) ceremony is performed for children.

Importance Of The Yellow Colour

The colour yellow holds special significance on Basant Panchami. Wearing yellow clothes, offering yellow flowers, and preparing yellow sweets during the puja is considered auspicious. Yellow symbolises positivity, knowledge, and prosperity.

Worship Of Goddess Saraswati Brings Positive Energy

One should install an idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati at home on this day. Keeping a Veena in the house creates a creative environment, while an image of a swan enhances concentration and mental peace. Placing peacock feathers in the temple helps remove negative energy, and worshipping the Goddess with lotus flowers is considered especially beneficial.

Auspicious Muhurat For Puja

The most auspicious time for performing Saraswati Puja is from 6:43 am to 12:15 pm.

Puja Ritual To Follow

Offer yellow clothes to the idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati. Use roli, sandalwood, turmeric, saffron, yellow or white flowers, rice grains, and yellow sweets. Place books and musical instruments at the place of worship. Chant Saraswati Vandana and mantras. Students may also observe a fast on this day.

Saraswati Vandana

"Ya Kundendu Tushar Haar Dhavala, Ya Shubhra Vastra Avrita
Ya Veena Var Danda Mandit Kara, Ya Shweta Padmasana
Ya Brahmachyuta Shankar Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Vandita
Sa Maam Paatu Saraswati Bhagwati, Nihshesha Jadyapaha"

Importance Of Mantra Chanting

Chanting ‘Om Aim Saraswatyai Namah’ after the puja is considered highly beneficial. Regular chanting of this mantra is believed to enhance knowledge, intellect, and wisdom.

Significance Of Vasantotsav

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of Vasantotsav, which continues until Holika Dahan. The festival brings relief from harsh winter and signals the arrival of new blossoms in nature. It is believed that the weather on Basant Panchami remains similar until Holi.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Basant Panchami be celebrated in 2026?

Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. This date is determined by the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh.

What is the religious significance of Basant Panchami?

Basant Panchami marks the arrival of spring and the divine manifestation of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and arts. It commemorates the creation of sound and consciousness by the Goddess.

Why is the color yellow important on Basant Panchami?

The color yellow holds special significance as it symbolizes positivity, knowledge, and prosperity. It is considered auspicious to wear yellow clothes, offer yellow flowers, and prepare yellow sweets.

What auspicious activities are associated with Basant Panchami?

The day is considered highly favorable for initiating education (Vidyarambh), weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and other auspicious rituals. Infants are also given their first solid food on this day.

What is the recommended time for Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami?

The most auspicious time for performing Saraswati Puja is from 6:43 am to 12:15 pm on January 23, 2026.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saraswati Puja Saraswati Puja Muhurat Basant Panchami 2026 Basant Panchami Date Spring Festival India Basant Panchami Significance
