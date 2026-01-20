Basant Panchami 2026: Check Out The Date, Muhurat, Puja Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







According to the Hindu calendar, the auspicious festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. Observed on the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh, the festival marks the arrival of the spring season and the divine manifestation of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, and arts. The day is considered especially auspicious for students, artists, scholars, and those associated with learning and creativity.

Panchami Tithi And Udaya Tithi

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 2:28 am on January 23, 2026, and will end at 1:46 am on January 24, 2026. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise-based calculation), Basant Panchami will be observed on January 23, 2026.

Religious Significance Of Basant Panchami

According to beliefs, in the early stage of creation, the world was silent and lifeless. Dissatisfied with this state, Lord Brahma sprinkled water from his Kamandal, from which Goddess Saraswati emerged. When the Goddess played the Veena, sound, speech, and consciousness came into existence. Since then, worship of Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami has been a long-standing tradition.

An Auspicious Day For Education And New Beginnings

The auspicious time for the marriage of Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati was also decided on Basant Panchami. The day is considered highly favourable for initiating education (Vidyarambh), weddings, housewarming ceremonies, and other auspicious rituals. On this day, infants are given their first solid food, and the Akshar Abhyas (initiation into learning) ceremony is performed for children.

Importance Of The Yellow Colour

The colour yellow holds special significance on Basant Panchami. Wearing yellow clothes, offering yellow flowers, and preparing yellow sweets during the puja is considered auspicious. Yellow symbolises positivity, knowledge, and prosperity.

Worship Of Goddess Saraswati Brings Positive Energy

One should install an idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati at home on this day. Keeping a Veena in the house creates a creative environment, while an image of a swan enhances concentration and mental peace. Placing peacock feathers in the temple helps remove negative energy, and worshipping the Goddess with lotus flowers is considered especially beneficial.

Auspicious Muhurat For Puja

The most auspicious time for performing Saraswati Puja is from 6:43 am to 12:15 pm.

Puja Ritual To Follow

Offer yellow clothes to the idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati. Use roli, sandalwood, turmeric, saffron, yellow or white flowers, rice grains, and yellow sweets. Place books and musical instruments at the place of worship. Chant Saraswati Vandana and mantras. Students may also observe a fast on this day.

Saraswati Vandana

"Ya Kundendu Tushar Haar Dhavala, Ya Shubhra Vastra Avrita

Ya Veena Var Danda Mandit Kara, Ya Shweta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankar Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Vandita

Sa Maam Paatu Saraswati Bhagwati, Nihshesha Jadyapaha"

Importance Of Mantra Chanting

Chanting ‘Om Aim Saraswatyai Namah’ after the puja is considered highly beneficial. Regular chanting of this mantra is believed to enhance knowledge, intellect, and wisdom.

Significance Of Vasantotsav

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of Vasantotsav, which continues until Holika Dahan. The festival brings relief from harsh winter and signals the arrival of new blossoms in nature. It is believed that the weather on Basant Panchami remains similar until Holi.

