Ashadha Gupt Navratri Starts July 15, Know The Ghatasthapana Muhurta And Rituals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Worship involves Durga's forms, ten Mahavidyas, and sadhana.

In Hinduism, the festival of Navratri is considered the most important time for the worship of Goddess Durga. While Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri are celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, Ashadha Gupt Navratri holds special significance for practitioners of tantra-mantra, Shakti sadhana, and spiritual worship. During this time, worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga along with the ten Mahavidyas is prescribed.

The Ashadha Gupt Navratri of the year 2026 will begin on Wednesday, July 15th. This year, due to a special combination of dates, Navratri will last for eight days instead of the usual nine. The fast will be broken and Navratri will end on July 23rd. Let us learn about this year's Gupt Navratri date, Ghatasthapana Muhurta, the significance of the puja, and the complete Navratri calendar.

Why Is Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 Special?

According to the Vedic calendar, this year the Chaturthi Tithi is decreasing and the Navami Tithi is increasing. Therefore, the third and fourth Navratri will be celebrated on the same day, reducing the duration of Navratri to eight days. However, due to the increase in the Navami Tithi, the fast will be broken with proper rituals on July 23rd. From an astrological perspective, this conjunction is considered quite rare. It is believed that meditation, chanting mantras, and worshipping the Goddess during this time will yield special results.

When Will Ashadha Gupt Navratri Start?

According to the calendar, Ashadha Shukla Pratipada Tithi will begin at 3:14 pm on July 14, 2026, and will last until 11:52 am on July 15. Since most festivals in Hinduism are celebrated based on the Udaya Tithi, Wednesday, July 15 will be considered the beginning of Gupt Navratri.

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Ghatasthapana Will Be Held On July 15, know The Auspicious Time:

The first day of Navratri is considered the most important for Ghatasthapana. Religious belief holds that the installation of the Kalash is the invocation of Goddess Durga, marking the beginning of the nine-day puja.

Ghatasthapana Auspicious Time:

Date: July 15, 2026 (Wednesday)

Time: 6:01 am to 10:17 am

Brahma Muhurta: 4:11 am to 4:52 am

On this day, there will also be the auspicious combination of Pushya Nakshatra, Harshan Yoga and Siddha Yoga, due to which the importance of the puja increases manifold.

Why Are 10 Mahavidyas Worshipped During Gupt Navratri?

While the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga is prominent in Chaitra and Sharadiya Navratri, a special ritual for the worship of the ten Mahavidyas has been described in Gupt Navratri.

These Ten Mahavidyas Include-

Maa Kali, Maa Tara, Maa Tripura Sundari, Maa Bhuvaneshwari, Maa Chhinnamasta, Maa Tripura Bhairavi, Maa Dhumavati, Maa Baglamukhi, Maa Matangi, Maa Kamla

According to religious beliefs, worshipping these Mahavidyas bestows spiritual strength, self-confidence, mental fortitude, and the ability to face life's difficult situations. This time is considered especially important for Tantra practitioners.

What Is The Importance Of Sadhana In Gupt Navratri?

Ashadha Gupt Navratri is considered a highly secretive festival of Shakti worship. During this time, chanting mantras, meditating, and practicing spiritual practices between midnight and sunrise are especially fruitful.

But this doesn't just mean tantric practices. Ordinary devotees can also receive the blessings of Goddess Bhagwati during this period by reciting Durga Saptashati, chanting Devi mantras, eating sattvik food, performing charity, and performing regular pujas.

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Complete Calendar Of Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026:

July 15 (Wednesday) – First Navratri, Ghatasthapana and worship of Goddess Shailputri

July 16 (Thursday) – Second Navratri, worship of Mother Brahmacharini

July 17 (Friday) – Third and fourth Navratri, worship of Maa Chandraghanta and Maa Kushmanda

July 18 (Saturday) – Fifth Navratri, worship of Mother Skandamata

July 19 (Sunday) – Sixth Navratri, worship of Goddess Katyayani

July 20 (Monday) – Seventh Navratri, worship of Maa Kaalratri

July 21 (Tuesday) – Eighth Navratri, Durga Ashtami and worship of Goddess Mahagauri

July 22 (Wednesday) – Maha Navami, worship of Goddess Siddhidatri

July 23 (Thursday) – Parana and Utthapan of Navratri fast

What To Do And What Not To Do?

During Gupt Navratri, maintain cleanliness at home, eat satvik food, regularly chant Devi mantras, and avoid anger, negative thoughts, and falsehood. Even if you don't perform any special spiritual practices, worshipping Goddess Durga with devotion and regularity is considered auspicious. According to religious beliefs, devotion during these days provides positive energy and spiritual peace to the mind.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein