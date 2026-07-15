Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 features a rare

Navratri runs July 15-22; Ghatasthapana best at 8:02 AM.

Devotion during this period removes obstacles and brings prosperity.

In the Sanatan tradition, Gupt Navratri has special spiritual and tantric significance. This year, Gupt Navratri of the month of Ashadh is going to be very special. According to astrological calculations, after 230 years, a very rare 'Shash-Mahalakshmi' Yoga is being formed on this Ashadh Gupt Navratri. It is believed that by doing sadhna of 10 divine forms (ten Mahavidyas) of Adi Shakti in this supernatural yoga, poverty of 7 generations can be removed from the life of the practitioner and the path to immense wealth and prosperity can be opened.

Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026: Key Dates

This year, Ashadha Gupt Navratri is starting from Wednesday, July 15, 2026 , which will end on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 . Ashadha Gupt Navratri 2026 will begin on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, and will conclude on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The auspicious time for Ghatasthapana (Kalash installation) is at 8:02 AM in the morning during the Pushya Nakshatra. Devotees will perform the ritual by establishing the Kalash and worshipping Goddess Durga and the 10 Mahavidyas during this sacred period.

The Most Auspicious Time For Ghatasthapana (Kalash installation)

Ghatasthapana will be performed on the first day of Ashadha Gupta Navratri, i.e., July 15. This time, a very auspicious coincidence is forming for the Kalash installation:

Best time: 8:02 am on July 15 is the best time for Ghatasthapana.

Nakshatra And Yoga: This auspicious moment falls within the Pushya Nakshatra. Most importantly, during this time, there will be a wonderful combination of Harshana Yoga , followed by Vajra Yoga. Performing Ghatasthapana during this auspicious period will prove extremely beneficial for the seeker.

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Significance Of Gupt Navratri, The Period Of Tantra-Mantra And Siddhis

The Gupt Navratri of the month of Ashadha is not as popular among the general public as the Chaitra or Sharadiya Navratri. The main reason for this is that difficult spiritual practices are performed secretly during this period.

Rules Of Sadhana: During this time, while common people worship Goddess Durga in their homes with pure and ritualistic practices, Aghori and Tantriks use this time to attain special tantra-mantra, secret knowledge and siddhis.

Freedom From Suffering: It is believed that the sadhana done with complete devotion during Gupt Navratri eradicates all the major problems coming in the life of the practitioner and the person gets special results.

What Is 'Shasha-Mahalakshmi' Yoga Which Will Be Formed After 230 Years?

According to astrologers, the special planetary positions (especially the favorable conjunction and aspect of Saturn and Venus) are creating the "Shasha-Mahalakshmi" Yoga this year. In astrology, "Shasha Yoga" is considered one of the Panchmahapurusha Yogas, bestowing stability, justice, and firmness. When combined with the Yoga of Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, it opens the way to material comforts and hidden wealth. This rare Yoga also has the potential to neutralise the poverty Yogas in the horoscope.

10 Powerful Mahavidyas Of The Goddess

The ten supreme and most powerful forms of Goddess Durga, which are worshipped during the nine days of Gupt Navratri, are called the ten Mahavidyas . Their names are as follows:

Kamalatmika (Mother Kamala) – Goddess of wealth and prosperity Mother Tara - the power that saves us from troubles Mother Baglamukhi – The one who gives victory over enemies Mother Kali – Destroyer of time and fear Maa Tripura Sundari – Goddess of opulence and beauty Mother Dhumavati – the remover of poverty Maa Bhairavi - Protector of all ten directions Mother Bhuvaneshwari – Mistress of the Universe Mother Matangi – Bestower of arts and wisdom Maa Chinnamasta – Goddess of indomitable courage and energy

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Simple Astrological Remedies For Householders

For people living a family life, some very simple and virtuous measures have been given in the scriptures, which are equally fruitful:

Clothing Rules: Wear clean red or yellow clothes during your regular puja during Gupt Navratri . These colors bring positive energy and are dear to Goddess Lakshmi.

Special Mahabhoga: During the Sadhana period , offer hibiscus flowers, whole cloves, and pomegranate to Mother Goddess . According to astrology, this combination of pomegranate and cloves is considered to bring immense wealth and destroy enemies.

Mantra Chanting: During this, mentally chant the mantra “Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Kamalvasinyai Swaha” or “Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vicche” as much as possible.

Importance Of Sharing Knowledge: According to Sanatan scriptures, sharing this knowledge of the world's most secret and powerful rituals with loved ones also leads to attainment of virtue and mental peace.

This Ashadha Gupt Navratri is a great opportunity for those who have been trapped in debt for a long time, facing business losses, or are troubled by unknown obstacles. Even a little regular worship during this sacred period, starting on July 15th, can open the closed doors of your fortune.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]