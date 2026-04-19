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HomeReligionAkshaya Tritiya 2026: When Will Charan Darshan Take Place At Banke Bihari Temple? Know Full Details

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: When Will Charan Darshan Take Place At Banke Bihari Temple? Know Full Details

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 brings a rare chance for Charan Darshan at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. Here’s when it will take place and why this sacred ritual holds deep spiritual importance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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  • Devotees can visit, pray online, or chant for blessings.

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya holds a very special place at the Banke Bihari Temple. It is the only day in the entire year when devotees get the rare opportunity of Charan Darshan (divine feet darshan) of Lord Krishna. Devotees from across the world gather to witness this sacred moment.

When Will Charan Darshan Take Place In 2026?

In 2026, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on Sunday, April 19. However, at the temple, the Charan Darshan will be held on April 20. This is because the festival in the Braj region is observed according to the Udaya Tithi (the date at sunrise), which falls on April 20 this year.

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 AM on April 19 and continues until 7:27 AM on April 20. Since the Tithi is present at sunrise on April 20, that day is considered more suitable for the celebrations. Therefore, devotees who wish to have the divine Charan Darshan can plan their visit to Vrindavan on April 20.

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Spiritual Significance Of Charan Darshan

The Charan Darshan at the Banke Bihari Temple carries deep spiritual importance. Throughout the year, the feet of Lord Banke Bihari remain covered with garments. But on this special day, devotees are blessed with a glimpse of His divine feet.

It is believed that just one darshan can remove life’s troubles and fill one’s life with happiness and prosperity.

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Importance Of Chandan Lepan

Before Akshaya Tritiya, people in the Braj region begin preparing sandalwood paste for the special Chandan Lepan ritual. On this day, Lord Banke Bihari is beautifully adorned with sandalwood, which is considered highly auspicious and dear to the deity.

How To Seek Blessings

If you are planning to visit Vrindavan this Akshaya Tritiya, don’t miss the Charan Darshan at the Banke Bihari Temple. Offer your prayers and seek strength to overcome life’s challenges.

If visiting is not possible, you can still join the aarti online from home and seek blessings. You can also sit in a peaceful place, close your eyes, and chant the name of the Lord. For quicker blessings, chanting “Radha Raman” is considered especially powerful.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Chandan Lepan ritual?

On Akshaya Tritiya, Lord Banke Bihari is adorned with auspicious sandalwood paste, prepared in advance by devotees in the Braj region.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Vrindavan Akshay Tritiya Banke Bihari Darshan Akshay Tritiya Muhurat
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