Aja Ekadashi 2026: Can You Eat Dinner On September 6? Know What The Ekadashi Rules Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aja Ekadashi fast observed September 7 due to sunrise rule.

Consume light sattvic meal before September 6 sunset.

Avoid all grains, pulses post September 6, 7:29 PM.

The Aja Ekadashi fast will be observed on Monday, September 7, 2026. According to the calendar, the Ekadashi date will begin at 7:29 pm on September 6 and end at around 5:03 pm on September 7. The big question is whether dinner can be eaten on Sunday, or should one abstain from food before 7:29 pm?

The simple answer is, if you want to observe the Aja Ekadashi fast according to the religious rules, you shouldn't wait until 7:29 pm to abstain from food. Eating a light, sattvik meal before sunset on Dashami is considered best. However, those who generally observe abstinence only on Ekadashi can eat before the start of the fast on September 6th.

Why Will Aja Ekadashi Fast Be Observed Only On 7th September?

Ekadashi Tithi begins on the evening of September 6th, but at sunrise on that day, it will be Dashami Tithi. On September 7th, sunrise will occur on Ekadashi Tithi. In the Sanatan tradition, most fasts are observed based on the Udaya Tithi. Therefore, the main fast of Aja Ekadashi will be observed on September 7th.

According to the popular calendar, Ekadashi Tithi will last from 7:29 PM on September 6th to 5:03 PM on September 7th. The timings may vary by a few minutes depending on the calendar and city.

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Can We Have Dinner On September 6th?

It depends on the level at which you observe the fast. Those observing the Ekadashi fast according to religious rituals should eat only one satvik meal before sunset on Dashami, September 6th. This is called "Dashami's Ekbhukta Bhojan." The meal should be light and free from onions, garlic, meat, alcohol, or excessively spicy foods. It is considered best not to eat after sunset. Traditionally, the Ekadashi fast begins on Dashami and continues until the Parana (breakfast) on Dwadashi.

Therefore, those observing the fast should not assume that they can eat a full meal until 7:29 PM. It would be more appropriate to eat a light, sattvic meal before sunset on September 6th.

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Those who do not observe a complete fast and abstain from food only on Ekadashi Tithi can finish their meal before 7:29 pm, according to family tradition. Rice, wheat, lentils, and other grains should be avoided after the Tithi begins. After this, fruits, milk, or other foods permitted during the fast can be consumed if desired.

Will Simply Giving Up Rice Be Enough?

The most common practice is to abstain from rice on Ekadashi, but the broader tenet of the fast is to abstain from all grains and pulses. This includes rice, wheat, flour, semolina, refined flour, barley, corn, millet, and common pulses.

Those who follow a fruit diet can consume fruits, milk, makhana (sunflower seeds), sago, buckwheat, water chestnut flour, potatoes, and rock salt. When preparing food, care should be taken to ensure that the utensils or oil are free of flour or common salt. In the Vaishnava tradition, grains and pulses are completely avoided on Ekadashi.

Should We Take The Vow Of Fasting On The Night Of 6th September Or The Morning Of 7th September?

Preparations for the fast will begin on Dashami, September 6th, but the formal vow of fasting for Aja Ekadashi can be taken after bathing on the morning of September 7th. Hold water, flowers, or basil leaves in front of Lord Vishnu and resolve to abstain from water, fruit, or food only, depending on your capacity.

When resolving, it is sufficient to state that you will observe the Aja Ekadashi fast to receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu and will break the fast as prescribed on Dwadashi. One should not resolve to fast beyond one's capacity.

What To Do On The Evening Of September 6th?

Eat a light, satvik meal before sunset on Sunday. Avoid excessive oil, chilies, or fried foods. If possible, eat only one meal that day. After the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 7:29 pm, light a ghee lamp in front of Lord Vishnu and chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya." If family tradition permits eating on Dashami night, finish your meal before the tithi begins. Avoid eating any food or dal afterward. Looking at the clock and leaving your plate at exactly 7:29 is not the right approach. It's better to finish your meal earlier.

Do Not Forcibly Observe A Waterless Fast During Illness

The purpose of Ekadashi is not to torment the body, but to practice restraint and remember Lord Vishnu. Children, the elderly, pregnant women, the sick, or those taking regular medication should not insist on observing a waterless fast. They may choose to abstain from fruits or food, depending on medical needs and family tradition.

After All, What Is The Correct Rule?

The Aja Ekadashi fast will be observed on September 7, but its observance will begin on Dashami, September 6. For those observing the fast with full rituals, it is best to eat a sattvik meal once before sunset.

Those who normally abstain from food can finish their meal no later than 7:29 pm. After Ekadashi begins, not just rice, but all grains and pulses should be avoided. The vow to break the fast will be taken on the morning of September 7th, and the breaking of the fast will be done on September 8th, according to the local calendar.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.